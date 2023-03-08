Daniel Jones' New Salary Sparks Debate About Confusing Lamar Jackson Situation

The New York Giants and Daniel Jones agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $160 million on Tuesday.

The deal comes after Jones played his best season for the franchise, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games. He added 708 yards and seven scores on the ground.

Jones' new contract makes him the ninth quarterback to breach $40 million per year and with it, he now earns more money than Lamar Jackson.

"It’s just because Lamar refused offers. It’s not like he signed a deal if less value. He was offered more and declined…" one fan said in response to ESPN analyst and former NFL safety Ryan Clark.

Jackson, however, rejected a six-year deal with $133 million fully guaranteed offer from the Baltimore Ravens at the beginning of the 2022 season. If he accepted the deal, Jackson could have earned in excess of $290 million over the six years and his average annual salary would have been $48.5 million.

"Why is it so hard for people to understand not all teams/owners are created equally? There is a reason why the same franchises are successful in the NFL while others are consistently at the bottom," another said .

"I mean, for context …. Daniel Jones had a higher completion percentage, passer rating, with 700 rushing yards and 7 rushing td and Finished the season," another fan said .

"IT’S NOT DANIEL JONES FAULT STEVE BISCIOTTI DOESN’T BELIEVE IN LAMAR," a fan said .

The five-year extension would’ve paid Jackson more than star quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson.

"False statement. Lamar declined his offer. Daniel didn't. Lamar will make more when he settles somewhere," a fan said in response to Ryan Clark.

The Ravens applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to Jackson on Tuesday. Jackson wants a deal similar to the fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract signed by Deshaun Watson with the Cleveland Browns last offseason, per multiple reports.

"Danny Dimes deserves his money. But Lamar deserves a deeper bag," a fan said .