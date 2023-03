Student stabbed during fight at Stockton school 00:20

STOCKTON — A fight between high school students in Stockton led to one of them being stabbed with a knife.

The Stockton Unified School District said it happened Tuesday afternoon at Franklin High School.

The student who was stabbed is expected to be OK. The other was arrested and taken to juvenile hall.

The district said the school was put on lockdown but that has since been lifted.