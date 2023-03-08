Teen suspect pleads not guilty to killing girlfriend, 2 others in deadly Bolingbrook home invasion

The 17-year-old suspect charged as an adult in a domestic-related home invasion that left his girlfriend and two others dead in Bolingbrook pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Byrion Montgomery is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Will County State's Attorney's Office. His bail has been set at $20 million.

Byrion Montgomery, 17 (Bolingbrook Police Department)

Police said Montgomery was dating the teen girl who was killed in the incident. The Will County coroner revealed she and one of the other victims were shot multiple times.

The triple murder unfolded in a quiet subdivision on Sunday night. Bolingbrook police responded to the 100-block of Lee Lane, just off Route 53, about 8:15 p.m. for a report of a possible home invasion. When police arrived, they found four people had been shot.

A man and two juvenile girls were pronounced dead, police said. A woman, 34, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A 3-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were inside the home during the shooting, but were not injured, police said.

Two of the victims were identified as 17-year-old Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman and 40-year-old Cartez L. Daniels. The third victim, a 9-year-old girl, was identified by family as Daniels' daughter Sanai Daniels. Relatives said Daniels was engaged to Shelton-Tillman's mother.

Relatives say the 34-year-old woman who was shot is Daniels' fiancee. She is in critical but stable condition at Good Samaritan Hospital, police said.

Montgomery was taken into custody just hours after the shooting.

Crisis counselors were at Valley View School District 365 Tuesday, where two of the victims in the shooting were students, a district spokeswoman said.

"We have reached out to the families involved to express our condolences and to offer our support as they experience this devastating loss. In addition, we have initiated the District Crisis Response Plan to support our school communities and families that have been greatly impacted by this senseless act of violence," a statement said.

A neighbor heard the gunshots in the normally safe and quiet area.

"Came home from dropping off my kids, and got inside and heard two gunshots," neighbor Ryan Hedberg said. "There was apparently more, but that's what we heard when we were sitting inside."

"Just seeing the number of ambulances on the street, I knew it was something really bad," another neighbor who goes by Karen said.

Neighbors said last summer police and an ambulance were called to the house. The reason why is unclear, but, otherwise, there were no signs of trouble.

"Very nice people. Never had a problem," said neighbor Stan Mesich. "The kids would be out during the summer. They would be shooting baskets at one of the houses there. The kids were very good kids."

"It's just really sad. I just hope, I don't know. It's like I have no words for it," Bolingbrook resident Camila Valentin said.

Neighbors have placed flowers and candles to honor the victims of the triple murder.

"I used to pass in the summer always and I did see the little girl riding her bike, and I just had to come," Bolingbrook resident Marlene Falagan said. "It was something I had to do."

"I want to ask for healing. This is senseless. And there is a young man who has just destroyed his life," Bolingbrook resident Bob Haugh said.

Montgomery entered a not guilty plea in Will County court in Joliet on Tuesday morning. He is expected back in court on March 30.

He is facing life in prison if convicted.