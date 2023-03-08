Open in App
San Diego, CA
Inside The Padres

Padres News: Juan Soto Says Friars Roster Has 'Everything to Win a World Series"

By Noah Camras,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZfd9_0lB797En00

He's confident in his squad.

The San Diego Padres enter the 2023 season with very high expectations. Last year, they finished three games shy of a trip to the World Series. And this offseason, they reloaded, adding All-Stars Xander Bogaerts , Nelson Cruz and Michael Wacha . They're also getting Fernando Tatis Jr. back in April.

Juan Soto , who joined the Padres ahead of last year's trade deadline, has very high hopes for this team. He recently spoke to MLB Network Radio, and compared this Padres team to the Washington Nationals team he won a World Series with in 2019. While he called this Padres team more talented than the 2019 Nationals, he said the big reason the Nationals were so successful is because they were having so much fun and had great chemistry. He thinks this Padres team has a chance to have similar success.

"We have a really good chance to do the same thing here," Soto said. "We have everything to win a World Series. We just got to get it together, get everybody together and try to enjoy it as much as we can. I know we all care about winning, but we got to enjoy it and have fun with it."

The Padres seemed to be enjoying themselves quite a bit last season, especially during their NLDS victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their dugout was constantly celebrating, the fans were constantly cheering and the players on the field definitely fed off the excitement.

There's even more excitement surrounding the Padres this season, so as long as everyone can get on the same page, they should have yet another successful season in San Diego. But another trip to the NLCS isn't what they're striving for. This team wants to bring the first World Series trophy to San Diego — so they're going to need to lean on players like Soto who have been there before.

