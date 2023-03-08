Open in App
Atlanta, GA
Kandi Burruss, Marsai Martin & More Honored At BET Her Awards

By Shannon Dawson,

4 days ago

In #BlackGirlMagic news…

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

On March 5, a star-studded group of women descended upon the Thompson Hotel in Atlanta to celebrate those honored at this year's BET Her Awards. The annual ceremony pays tribute to Black women who are moving the culture forward with their undeniable brilliance and impeccable talent.

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

Sponsored by Walmart, the star-studded event shined a spotlight on the impact of Black women "through the pillars of Black Love, Black Joy, Black Pride, and Black Power," according to a press release.

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

The festive night was hosted by famed media personality Bevy Smith, who brought the laughs as eventgoers celebrated a bevy of changemakers and transformative women across industries. This year's honorees were recognized for their contributions toward uplifting women to dream, inspire, create, and overcome.

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

Reality TV star and Xscape singer Kandi Burruss took home the LOVE Award for her decades-long career in the entertainment industry.

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

The Atlanta native struggled to hold back tears as she thanked the esteemed ceremony for the coveted honor.

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

She was of course joined by her hubby Todd Tucker who proudly posed for pics by her side.

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

Comedian and actress Kym Whitley received the JOY Award, an honor given to women who advance the feeling of Black joy.

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

The "Act Your Age" on Bounce star thanked the crowd for "seeing her" in an industry where she often feels overlooked but continues to persevere on her mission of sharing joy with others through her work.

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

PRIDE Award icon Sam Jay shared the importance of receiving the honor as a beacon to showcase how Black womanhood comes in all forms and should be celebrated in its glory.

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

Later on in the night, Gospel superstar Tamela Mann lit up the room with a rousing rendition of her latest hit single, "He Did It for Me," bringing the crowd to its feet!

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

Marsai Martin, Thasunda Brown Duckett, and MC Lyte Were Also Honored

RISING STAR Award honoree Marsai Martin captivated eventgoers with a beautiful story of how she became the youngest executive producer in Hollywood and why it's important for her to open more doors for women of color in the industry.

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

She also looked absolutely stunning on the pink carpet.

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

POWER Award honoree Thasunda Brown Duckett shared her journey to becoming a Fortune 100 CEO – currently only one of two Black women to occupy that position – and her mission to make financial literacy the norm in the Black community

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

Iconic rapper MC Lyte, who earned this year's LEGEND Award, ended the ceremony with an energetic performance of some of her legendary hits including "Ruffneck," "Cold Rock A Party" and "Self Destruction."

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

The BET Her Awards is the network's commitment to uplifting and centering the promotion and distribution of content that empowers the Black community and highlights key issues central to the advancement of Black Americans nationwide.

This year's honorees have played a prominent role in helping to shape and push the culture toward change, innovation, and a whole lot of joy.

The ladies of the hour were also joined by a bevy of fellow beauties and cuties like Zatima star Crystal Renee Hayslett

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

DJ Traci Steele who provided the evening's entertainment…

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

Imani Ellis, the CEO & Founder of CultureCon…

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

host/ entrepreneur Charmaine Bey previously of Black Ink Chicago fame…

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

Ms. Lawrence…

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

and Marlo Hampton.

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET
Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

Congrats to all of the incredible women honored this year at the 2023 BET HER Awards!

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty Images for BET

Whose look was your fave?

