20-acre fire burns at Virginia Beach golf course

A swath of the former golf course at West Neck recently burned. As seen Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Units with the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a brush fire near the former Signature at West Neck golf course.

According to a spokesperson with the fire department, the call came in just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, and multiple units arrived by 4:15 p.m. About 20 acres burned because of the blaze, Public Information Officer Barbara A. Morrison said. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Earlier in the day, the Virginia Beach Fire Department posted on Facebook that there was an increased fire risk due to north to northwest winds gusting 25 to 30 miles per hour. Because of the low humidity and the winds, the department urged residents to be cautious when handling any potential ignition sources, including machinery, cigarettes and matches.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com