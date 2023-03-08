Open in App
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some clouds

By Albert Ramon,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FoR9K_0lB74LcL00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow coming later this week 02:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be cloudy and breezy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zaO7_0lB74LcL00
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, highs Wednesday will be in the low 40s with a mostly cloudy sky and a breeze off the lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJyMg_0lB74LcL00
CBS

Thursday will feature increasing moisture by late in the day, allowing for a rain and snow mix in the evening and overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6PtP_0lB74LcL00
CBS

Wet snow will be likely for the Friday morning commute. Slushy accumulation is possible, but mainly for areas north of Chicago. Cooler Friday with highs in the mid 30s.

CBS

Cool this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 30s with a few passing snow flurries Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and breezy. Low 32°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 43°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with increasing rain and snow by the early evening. High 42°

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYVRk_0lB74LcL00
CBS
