Chicago First Alert Weather: Some clouds

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow coming later this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be cloudy and breezy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, highs Wednesday will be in the low 40s with a mostly cloudy sky and a breeze off the lake.

Thursday will feature increasing moisture by late in the day, allowing for a rain and snow mix in the evening and overnight.

Wet snow will be likely for the Friday morning commute. Slushy accumulation is possible, but mainly for areas north of Chicago. Cooler Friday with highs in the mid 30s.

Cool this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 30s with a few passing snow flurries Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and breezy. Low 32°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 43°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with increasing rain and snow by the early evening. High 42°