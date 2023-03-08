Ben Affleck Looks Exhausted As He & Jennifer Lopez Figure Out Their Confusing Housing Situation

mega

Ben Affleck has a lot on his plate these days.

On Monday, March 6, the Hollywood hunk was spotted arriving at a studio in Los Angeles as he and his wife, Jennifer Lopez , reportedly pulled out of a deal to purchase a new home in lieu of a more lavish Pacific Palisades estate.

mega

Affleck looked casual but a bit fatigued while rocking a red and gray flannel, gray pants and carried a heavy black backpack as he started his seemingly hectic week.

The same day, it was reported that the Argo star and the "Get Right" singer backed out of buying a $34 million house after they found another property for double the price in the same area for a whopping $64 million.

mega

The new pad comes equipped with eight bedrooms, 11 baths, a media room, game room, a huge backyard, resort-style pool/spa all within 16,000 sq. feet to house Affleck's kids, Violet , 17, Seraphina , 14, and 10-year-old son Samuel , whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner , as well as Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max , whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony .

In the months after the Hollywood power couple tied the knot, the newly blended family has been living at Lopez's Bel-Air mansion, which they made sure to renovate, as the hunt for their dream home continued.

mega

“JLo and Ben looked at so many houses but none of them felt like home to them,” an insider said of their search. “They were hoping to walk into a place and be floored and that just didn’t happen. The homes that they saw didn’t offer what they wanted and — although many of them were gorgeous homes — none of them really felt right."

"They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place," an insider explained. "But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Daily Mail obtained the photos of Affleck.

TMZ reported the house hunting update.