Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck Looks Exhausted As He & Jennifer Lopez Figure Out Their Confusing Housing Situation

By Molly Claire Goddard,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0du6Qy_0lB6yvZ500
mega

Ben Affleck has a lot on his plate these days.

On Monday, March 6, the Hollywood hunk was spotted arriving at a studio in Los Angeles as he and his wife, Jennifer Lopez , reportedly pulled out of a deal to purchase a new home in lieu of a more lavish Pacific Palisades estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SsoIi_0lB6yvZ500
mega

Affleck looked casual but a bit fatigued while rocking a red and gray flannel, gray pants and carried a heavy black backpack as he started his seemingly hectic week.

The same day, it was reported that the Argo star and the "Get Right" singer backed out of buying a $34 million house after they found another property for double the price in the same area for a whopping $64 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DVGY_0lB6yvZ500
mega

The new pad comes equipped with eight bedrooms, 11 baths, a media room, game room, a huge backyard, resort-style pool/spa all within 16,000 sq. feet to house Affleck's kids, Violet , 17, Seraphina , 14, and 10-year-old son Samuel , whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner , as well as Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max , whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony .

In the months after the Hollywood power couple tied the knot, the newly blended family has been living at Lopez's Bel-Air mansion, which they made sure to renovate, as the hunt for their dream home continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wqdeu_0lB6yvZ500
mega

“JLo and Ben looked at so many houses but none of them felt like home to them,” an insider said of their search. “They were hoping to walk into a place and be floored and that just didn’t happen. The homes that they saw didn’t offer what they wanted and — although many of them were gorgeous homes — none of them really felt right."

"They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place," an insider explained. "But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Daily Mail obtained the photos of Affleck.

TMZ reported the house hunting update.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Check out JLo and Ben Affleck’s new home in the Pacific Palisades
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck settle on prominent $64M LA billionaire’s mansion
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Jennifer Garner Takes Her and Ben Affleck's Son Samuel to L.A. Lakers Game in Rare Public Appearance
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
See the first photos of Bruce Willis since dementia diagnosis
Santa Monica, CA8 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Riley Keough Looks So Much Like Mom Lisa Marie Presley In New Pic Amid Estate Drama with Grandma Priscilla
New York City, NY9 days ago
Sealed With A Kiss: Madonna, 64, Confirms Budding Romance With Boy Toy Lover, 29, After Sitting Ringside To Cheer On Boxer
New York City, NY3 days ago
Ben Affleck’s $7 Million Imitation Plantation in Georgia Was Reportedly Built on Unmarked Slave Graves
Riceboro, GA1 day ago
Kentucky Teenager Looks Like a Young Matthew McConaughey
Owensboro, KY18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy