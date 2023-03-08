Open in App
Aiken, SC
Aiken Standard

Update: Husband charged in death of 70-year-old woman at Aiken residence

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@aikenstandard.com,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7WVk_0lB6s7JS00

The husband of a 70-year-old woman who was found dead is facing murder charges.

Richard Whitaker, 70, of Aiken was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime Wednesday, March 8, in connection to the death of his wife, Ruth Ann Whitaker, 70, according to jail records.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 1400 block of Woodbine Road in Aiken, according to a media release.

Ruth Ann Whitaker was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, Aiken County Deputy Coroner April Cody said in a news release.

Her body will be autopsied in Newberry, Cody said.

Richard Whitaker is being held at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.

Anyone with any information can call Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at Crime Tip | City of Aiken, SC Government (cityofaikensc.gov).

Community Policy