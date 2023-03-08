Cate Blanchett Rocks A Sultry, Ultra-Plunging Pantsuit At The Independent Spirit Awards

Splash News

Pieces with plunging necklines were all the rage at this year’s Independent Spirit Awards red carpet, and Cate Blanchett rocked our favorite look of the night! The Oscar winner, 53, stunned fans in a low-cut black suit by Loewe with epic statement sleeves and flowy fabric.

At the event, other stylish A-listers went for a décolletage-baring look as well, including Rooney Mara in a vintage red Givenchy coat with nothing underneath and Aubrey Plaza in a deep-v-neck black Saint Laurent suit.

Cate Blanchett Owns The Independent Spirit Awards Carpet In Low-Cut Loewe Look

The actress completed her chic ensemble with sleek black pointed-toe pumps and matching sunglasses. Her suit set featured subtle pinstripe detailing and blue embroidered lines that helped emphasize her tiny waist and toned figure.

The Lord of the Rings alum wore her signature, chin-length blonde bob down, parted in the center and styled into elegant, loose waves.



As for her makeup look, Blanchett emphasized her crystal-blue eyes with black liner, added rosy blush on her high cheekbones and topped it all off with a subtle red lipstick hue.

Blanchett is up for the coveted 2023 ‘Best Actress’ Academy Award for her performance as Lydia Tár (a renowned conductor who is accused of sexual abuse) in the 2022 psychological drama film, Tár .



The movie is also nominated for the following awards: ‘Best Picture,’ ‘Best Director,’ ‘Best Original Screenplay,’ ‘Best Cinematography’ and ‘Best Editing.’



The upcoming 95th Academy Awards will be presented on March 12, 2023, in a ceremony held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will air live at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. (We can’t wait to see what Blanchett wears to that red carpet, too!)