WIBW

Sunflower Showdown dominates Big 12 awards By Jerick Tafoya, 4 days ago

By Jerick Tafoya, 4 days ago

Topeka, Kan. (WIBW) - Five players and one coach received AP All-Big 12 recognition from the Sunflower Showdown teams. Kansas State seniors Keyontae Johnson, Markquis ...