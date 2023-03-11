Open in App
Wyoming State
See more from this location?
WVNS

Southern WV Showdown set for WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Title

By Izzy Post,

11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5a5l_0lB6bSuf00

UPDATE: 3/10/23 11:00 P.M. | CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Teams are hoping to punch their ticket to the championship matchup of the WVSSAC Girls State Basketball Tournament.

Here are the scores for our area teams in the semi-final matchups:

#1 Summers County 39, #5 Charleston Catholic 35

#6 Petersburg 41, #2 Wyoming East 66

The Warriors and the Bobcats will face off on March 11th at 5 p.m.

UPDATE: 3/8/23 10:15 P.M. | CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Day two of the WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournament was a strong one for our local teams.

Here are the final scores:

#2 Wyoming East 67, #7 Ravenswood 37

#1 Summers County 46, #8 Frankfort 29

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– 5 area teams are set to face off on the hardwood in the WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournament.

Davon Marion confirmed as new head coach of Red Devils Football Team

Here are the Scores from the first round:

#3 Spring Valley 59, #6 Woodrow Wilson 47

#2 Morgantown 58, #7 Princeton 21

#4 Greenbrier West 34, #5 Webster County 55

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wyoming State newsLocal Wyoming State
Wyoming county man sentenced for stealing phone wire from Frontier Communications
Stephenson, WV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mark Adams resigns as Texas Tech men’s basketball coach
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Woodrow Wilson girls basketball and other local teams gear up for state tournament
Beckley, WV4 days ago
West Virginia Drops Heartbreaker in the Big 12 Championship
Morgantown, WV20 hours ago
Mountain Lions power past Bulldogs in Class A semis
Mountain, WV9 hours ago
Vikings releasing Adam Thielen; Top 5 landing spots for WR
Minneapolis, MN18 hours ago
Where Will WVU End Up in the NCAA Tournament?
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ6 hours ago
Freels lifts Huskies over Ripley and into AAA final
Ripley, WV9 hours ago
Photo gallery: South Harrison defeats Petersburg in regional, 79-41
Petersburg, WV2 days ago
Sissonville girls lose to Philip Barbour in state semifinals
Sissonville, WV10 hours ago
Golf’s return to Greenbrier gives revitalized WSS chance for a good first impression
White Sulphur Springs, WV15 hours ago
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in West Virginia
Bridgeport, WV1 day ago
Sissonville shines late to score 49-45 upset win over Wayne
Wayne, WV1 day ago
Wheeling Park storms back to defeat Spring Mills in semifinal, 59-51
Martinsburg, WV1 day ago
West Virginia is getting a big new battery storage factory
Millwood, WV2 days ago
Officials confirm another death at SRJ
Beaver, WV3 days ago
WVU opens Big 12 Tournament against Texas Tech
Morgantown, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy