Southern WV Showdown set for WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Title

UPDATE: 3/10/23 11:00 P.M. | CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Teams are hoping to punch their ticket to the championship matchup of the WVSSAC Girls State Basketball Tournament.
Here are the scores for our area teams in the semi-final matchups:
#1 Summers County 39, #5 Charleston Catholic 35
#6 Petersburg 41, #2 Wyoming East 66
The Warriors and the Bobcats will face off on March 11th at 5 p.m.
UPDATE: 3/8/23 10:15 P.M. | CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Day two of the WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournament was a strong one for our local teams.
Here are the final scores:
#2 Wyoming East 67, #7 Ravenswood 37
#1 Summers County 46, #8 Frankfort 29
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– 5 area teams are set to face off on the hardwood in the WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournament. Davon Marion confirmed as new head coach of Red Devils Football Team
Here are the Scores from the first round:
#3 Spring Valley 59, #6 Woodrow Wilson 47
#2 Morgantown 58, #7 Princeton 21
#4 Greenbrier West 34, #5 Webster County 55
