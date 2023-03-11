Southern WV Showdown set for WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Title

UPDATE: 3/10/23 11:00 P.M. | CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Teams are hoping to punch their ticket to the championship matchup of the WVSSAC Girls State Basketball Tournament.

Here are the scores for our area teams in the semi-final matchups:

#1 Summers County 39, #5 Charleston Catholic 35

#6 Petersburg 41, #2 Wyoming East 66

The Warriors and the Bobcats will face off on March 11th at 5 p.m.

UPDATE: 3/8/23 10:15 P.M. | CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Day two of the WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournament was a strong one for our local teams.

Here are the final scores:

#2 Wyoming East 67, #7 Ravenswood 37

#1 Summers County 46, #8 Frankfort 29

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– 5 area teams are set to face off on the hardwood in the WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournament.

Here are the Scores from the first round:

#3 Spring Valley 59, #6 Woodrow Wilson 47

#2 Morgantown 58, #7 Princeton 21

#4 Greenbrier West 34, #5 Webster County 55

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.