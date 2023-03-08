Republican Assemblymembers want NYC to address Rikers crisis

They're calling on lawmakers in Albany to pass legislation that would make sexual assault on correction officers a felony instead of a misdemeanor.
The correction officers' union also says officer headcount has dropped 30% as over 4,000 officers have resigned or retired since 2019 because of grueling working conditions.
"We need more officers. Our members are essential for operating safe jails. It is unsustainable to continue to expect us to provide more and more and perform exceptionally with less and less support," said Benny Boscio, president of the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association.
