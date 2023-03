NYPD: Video shows vandalism of Central Park's Columbus statue 00:23

NEW YORK -- Police say two people who vandalized a statue of Christopher Columbus in Central Park were caught on camera.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Surveillance video shows two people at the statue located at the park's mall near the 65th Street transverse.

Police say the suspects used red spray paint to write the words "murderer" and "give us our land back" on the statue.