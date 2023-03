Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam had 15 points, Juju Henderson scored 10, and No. 1 Springfield rolled to a 45-26 win over No. 8 Mountain View as the Class 5A girls basketball state tournament tipped off Tuesday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

Avery Andrews had six points and 15 rebounds for the Cougars. Ruby Haarberg was the team's leading scorer with seven points.

Photos by Leon Neuschwander