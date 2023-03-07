Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Bucks won’t have Antetokounmpo, Holiday against Magic

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ix42O_0lB6WDWR00
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, is fouled as he drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have either of their two 2023 All-Stars available for their game Tuesday night at Orlando.

Milwaukee’s injury report for the game lists two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday as unavailable. Antetokounmpo has a non-COVID illness and Holiday has a sore neck.

The Bucks also won’t have newly acquired guard Goran Dragic or Wesley Matthews. Dragic, who signed with the Bucks on Saturday, has a sore left knee. Matthews will miss a seventh consecutive game with a strained right calf.

Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. (left hip) and Gary Harris (sore left adductor) also have been ruled out for Tuesday’s game. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Milwaukee, WI newsLocal Milwaukee, WI
Bobby Portis Reveals How He Joined The Bucks After He Called Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Giannis out for Warriors-Bucks with right hand injury
Milwaukee, WI9 hours ago
Bucks star Antetokounmpo misses 3rd game in row, hand sore
Milwaukee, WI4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Celtics among teams angry at Bulls for Goran Dragic release
Boston, MA1 day ago
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Packers Reportedly Have 1 Main Demand With Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Luka Doncic to miss Mavericks trip to Memphis; Irving is a game-time decision
Dallas, TX8 hours ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
Report: Vikings May Release Adam Thielen
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Packers-Jets deal for Aaron Rodgers 'essentially done'
Green Bay, WI13 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he would've gone to Duke
Durham, NC2 days ago
Packers CEO Asked If There's Still Chance Aaron Rodgers Could Be Team's Starter In 2023
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Knicks continue free fall after Julius Randle loses cool
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Kings use late run to push past Suns 128-119
Phoenix, AZ57 minutes ago
Wife sues over meteorologist's death in NC helicopter crash
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Projecting the package of draft picks Jets would deal to Packers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Ja Morant-less Grizzlies rout Curry, Warriors 131-110
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Packers Reveal When Decision Could Be Made On Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos injures left leg
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
No. 6 Marquette routs Xavier 65-51 to win 1st Big East title
Milwaukee, WI3 hours ago
Filipowski, No. 21 Duke beat No. 13 Virginia for ACC title
Durham, NC1 hour ago
Full list of Green Bay Packers picks in 2023 NFL draft
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Packers Make Significant Decision On David Bakhtiari
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Conflicting Aaron Rodgers Reports
Green Bay, WI6 hours ago
Florida Atlantic shatters UAB for trip to NCAA tourney
Boca Raton, FL2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy