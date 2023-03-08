Open in App
San Francisco, CA
New York Post

What Daniel Jones’ 2023 cap number is with $160 million Giants contract

By Justin Tasch,

4 days ago

Daniel Jones’ monster new contract will help the Giants’ salary-cap situation for 2023.

As part of Jones’ four-year, $160 million contract , the quarterback’s cap number for this year will be around $18.5 million, The Post’s Paul Schwartz reports, giving the Giants enough room to make some noise in free agency.

The Giants were set to have about $50 million in cap space entering free agency entering Tuesday.

With the Giants placing the approximately $10.1 million franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley before Tuesday’s deadline, the Giants have roughly $21.4 million to spend when NFL free agency begins next week.

Teams can begin talking to free agents on Monday, and players can begin signing officially next Wednesday.

The Giants will save $6.7 million on this year’s cap when they officially release wide receiver Kenny Golladay .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ossh0_0lB6UBgZ00
Daniel Jones agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract with the Giants on Tuesday.
Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

Jones, 25, will get $82 million over the first two years of his contract and can earn $35 million in incentives.

The negotiations between Jones and the Giants went down to the wire, with The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy reporting seven minutes before the 4 p.m. deadline that the two parties reached an agreement.

Had they not struck a deal, the Giants would have had to place the $32.4 million franchise tag on Jones, which would have left Barkley’s status up in the air.

Under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, Jones helped lead the Giants to their first playoff berth in six years last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yyQgE_0lB6UBgZ00
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands the ball off to Saquon Barkley (26).
Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

Jones threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 708 yards and seven scores.

He and the Giants defeated the Vikings in the wild-card round before losing to the Eagles.

