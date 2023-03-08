What Daniel Jones’ 2023 cap number is with $160 million Giants contract
By Justin Tasch,
4 days ago
Daniel Jones’ monster new contract will help the Giants’ salary-cap situation for 2023.
As part of Jones’ four-year, $160 million contract , the quarterback’s cap number for this year will be around $18.5 million, The Post’s Paul Schwartz reports, giving the Giants enough room to make some noise in free agency.
The Giants were set to have about $50 million in cap space entering free agency entering Tuesday.
