HOLAUSA

Billie Eilish, Drake and Twenty One Pilots will headline Lollapalooza 2023 in Chile, Argentina and Brazil (Update)

By HOLA! USA,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7HWt_0lB6Twh900

Are we ready for Lollapalooza 2023? First stop, Chile. Billie Eilish , Drake and Twenty One Pilots will headline the iconic music event in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

Twenty One Pilots is among the big stars that will take the stage at the 2023 editions of Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil. The band joined the festival this week after the departure of Blink-182 due to an injury to the drummer’s hands. Lil Nas X , Rosalía , Jane’s Addiction and The 1975 will also be part of the line-up.

This will be Drake’s first performance in Argentina and Chile, while for Eilish it will be the first time in South America.

The Chilean edition will also feature performances by Armin Van Buuren , Fred Again… , Tove Lo , Gorgon City , Rise Against , Conan Gray, Wallows , Tokischa and more.

In Argentie, the artists line-up will have many of the same artists along with María Becerra , Trueno , Diego Torres , Melanie Martínez and Omar Apollo . The last stop, Brazil, will add performances from Sofi Tukker , Modest Mouse , Yungblud , 100 Gecs , Suki Waterhouse and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dp6xu_0lB6Twh900

Lollapalooza 2023 Line-up Chile, Argentina, and Brazil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fT361_0lB6Twh900

Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Three

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNqs0_0lB6Twh900

Squamish Valley Music Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zhWtj_0lB6Twh900

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GLOBAL CITIZEN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1wxM_0lB6Twh900

Maria Becerra Concert In Madrid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFrL3_0lB6Twh900

Ozuna Performs On ABC's "Good Morning America"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WlXXz_0lB6Twh900

Twenty One Pilots Perform At The O2 Academy Brixton

