Billie Eilish, Drake and Twenty One Pilots will headline Lollapalooza 2023 in Chile, Argentina and Brazil (Update)

Are we ready for Lollapalooza 2023? First stop, Chile. Billie Eilish , Drake and Twenty One Pilots will headline the iconic music event in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

Twenty One Pilots is among the big stars that will take the stage at the 2023 editions of Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil. The band joined the festival this week after the departure of Blink-182 due to an injury to the drummer’s hands. Lil Nas X , Rosalía , Jane’s Addiction and The 1975 will also be part of the line-up.

This will be Drake’s first performance in Argentina and Chile, while for Eilish it will be the first time in South America.

The Chilean edition will also feature performances by Armin Van Buuren , Fred Again… , Tove Lo , Gorgon City , Rise Against , Conan Gray, Wallows , Tokischa and more.

In Argentie, the artists line-up will have many of the same artists along with María Becerra , Trueno , Diego Torres , Melanie Martínez and Omar Apollo . The last stop, Brazil, will add performances from Sofi Tukker , Modest Mouse , Yungblud , 100 Gecs , Suki Waterhouse and more.

Lollapalooza 2023 Line-up Chile, Argentina, and Brazil

Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Three

Squamish Valley Music Festival

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GLOBAL CITIZEN

Maria Becerra Concert In Madrid

Ozuna Performs On ABC's "Good Morning America"