A Bet on Cal to Win Pac-12 Tournament Could Reap Big Rewards

UCLA's Jaylen Clark won't play in the conference tournament, but the Bruins are still favored by oddsmakers

Want to make a finacial killing at the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament, which starts Wednesday in Las Vegas?

Bet on Cal, because a $10 bet on the Golden Bears would pay $5,000 if Cal should win the conference tournament. That's if you place your bet with BetOnline,ag, which posted Cal's odds to win the conference tournament at 500-to-1, the longest odds in the field.

Granted, the odds of Cal (3-28) winning four games in four days are longer than long. The Bears lug a 15-game losing streak into Wednesday's 2:30 p.m. opening-round game against Washington State, which has won six games in a row. And then the Bears would have to beat Oregon and probably UCLA the next few days just to get to the title game. Cal didn't beat any of them during the regular season.

UCLA is a heavy favorite at nearly even money, but that could change soon because UCLA coach Mick Cronin announced Tuesday that Jaylen Clark, the Pac-12 defensive player of the year and the Bruins' second-leading scorer, won't play in the conference tournament because of a lower leg injury.

It also should be noted that Arizona State and Oregon are on the bubble for getting an NCAA tournament berth, so they may have extra motivation to win games in the conference tournament.

Here are the odds to win the Pac-12 tournament as posted by BetOnline.ag

UCLA -- 11-to-10

Arizona -- 2-to-1

USC -- 7-to-1

Washington State -- 10-to-1

Oregon -- 12-to-1

Arizona State -- 16-to-1

Utah -- 22-to-1

Colorado -- 40-to-1

Stanford -- 66-to-1

Washington -- 100-to-1

Oregon State -- 300-to-1

Cal -- 500-to-1

The odds are slightly different at other betting sites, as noted at Vegasinsider.com.

Cover photo of Joel Brown by Jeffrey Swinger, USA TODAY Sports

