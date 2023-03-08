Open in App
Longview, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Night Forecast: Storms to our NW tonight

By Carson Vickroy,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UE9yu_0lB6Ohx500

TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible along Interstate 30 with a stray shower or two for the Tyler/Longview areas. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with storm chances in the morning. We should begin to see a few breaks in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 81. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Some storms may be strong with strong winds. Temperatures will remain warm. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65. High: 80. Winds: S 10-1 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few early showers and cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 69. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 55. High: 73. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of shower around late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 57. High: 74. Winds: W 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower in the morning with cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 62. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining cool. Low: 45. High: 64. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tyler, TX newsLocal Tyler, TX
Weekend Forecast: Temperatures moderate Saturday
Longview, TX1 day ago
Tips for preparing your lawnmower for the spring
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Tyler Senior Center’s Spring Fashion Show
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How to use Daylight Saving Time to your advantage
Bullard, TX1 day ago
Gas main break affecting Lindale traffic
Lindale, TX1 day ago
‘They came out in droves:’ Community comes together to help Kilgore Hungarian restaurant damaged by storm
Kilgore, TX3 days ago
East Texas community helps J-Star Ministries buy new trailer after vehicle suffers damage from severe weather
Harleton, TX2 days ago
No damages reported after furnace catches fire at Longview ABC Auto Parts store, traffic reopens
Longview, TX1 day ago
Did you know Adopt-a-Highway started in East Texas?
Tyler, TX2 days ago
All lanes are reopened on Troup Highway after gas leak repair
Tyler, TX1 day ago
SPCA of East Texas: Big Red
Tyler, TX2 days ago
What on Earth is Going in This Empty Lot Off Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
Tyler, TX1 day ago
East Texas lawn care businesses help get your yard ready for spring
Tyler, TX1 day ago
ABC Auto on fire in Longview
Longview, TX1 day ago
33rd annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show benefits East Texas Crisis Center
Tyler, TX1 day ago
From the Archives: As KETK celebrates 36 years on the air, here’s a look back at our silver anniversary
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Vandals break pieces of all-accessible playground equipment at Southside Park in Tyler
Tyler, TX20 hours ago
Vehicle collides with Green Street bridge in Longview
Longview, TX1 day ago
Auto parts store furnace catches fire in Longview
Longview, TX1 day ago
Unwind in style at this unique speakeasy in East Texas
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Pets Fur People: Larry
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Apache Belles dance their way to Ireland
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Longview apartment fire leaves one dead
Longview, TX2 days ago
Events coming up in the Rose City
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Shreveport Mayor Cancels Fairgrounds Field Demolition Contract
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Tyler Municipal Rose Garden receives Lone Star Legacy Park award
Tyler, TX2 days ago
TVCC will play Panola for 2023 Men’s Region 14 Title
Carthage, TX20 hours ago
POLICE: East Texas man missing, last seen at Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City
Bossier City, LA4 days ago
1 killed in Longview apartment fire
Longview, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy