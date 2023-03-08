Tuesday Night Forecast: Storms to our NW tonight

TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible along Interstate 30 with a stray shower or two for the Tyler/Longview areas. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with storm chances in the morning. We should begin to see a few breaks in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 81. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Some storms may be strong with strong winds. Temperatures will remain warm. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65. High: 80. Winds: S 10-1 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few early showers and cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 69. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 55. High: 73. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of shower around late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 57. High: 74. Winds: W 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower in the morning with cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 62. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining cool. Low: 45. High: 64. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

