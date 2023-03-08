Driver stuck in snow uses drone to get cell service and send for help, Oregon cops say

A driver became trapped on a remote snowy road without any service, and no one knew where he was, authorities in Oregon said.

But he had a drone and a phone with some battery.

So the man sent a text message asking for help , attached his cellphone to the drone and sent it several hundred feet in the air, the Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said in a Sunday, March 5, Facebook post.

The message was sent, and rescuers found him stuck in the Willamette National Forest, deputies said.

In addition, rescuers saved another driver who had been trapped in the snow for several days.

Deputies said the man who used the drone made smart decisions when he was stuck, one being that he didn’t leave his vehicle.

“Rarely does anyone in Oregon die from exposure waiting in their vehicle to be found and rescued, but we have unfortunately seen many poor outcomes from those who chose to walk away,” deputies said.

Tips for traveling during winter

First, authorities said to avoid driving on forest roads during the winter unless there is a group in “well-equipped vehicles” that can help get one person unstuck or go get help.

These roads are not maintained during the winter weather.

Second, deputies said to always tell someone where you are going and when you might return.

“Do not deviate from this plan. If a road becomes unpassable, turn around and go back the way you came, do not attempt a detour without first updating your plan with your emergency contact,” deputies said.

Lastly, authorities said to always ask yourself, “What will happen if I do get stuck?”

“If you (and the group of other vehicles you are traveling with) are not prepared to deal with any of the possible outcomes from an attempt, turn around and go back the way you came,” authorities said.

The Willamette National Forest is about 25 mile east of Eugene.

Freezing man rescued from marsh after he calls his mom, Wisconsin officials say

46-year-old skier dies in avalanche on dormant volcano, Oregon officials say

Teens lost for days in Pacific Crest Trail snowstorm, California rescuers say