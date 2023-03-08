Open in App
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame seed projections for NCAA Tournament

By Geoffrey Clark,

4 days ago
Many are concerned about olivia miles’ availability for the NCAA Tournament. Still others are concerned that her questionable status will affect Notre Dame’s seeding. But if you look at what experts are projecting, you’ll notice that Miles’ status is a minor factor at best.

Before Miles went down, the Irish were a surefire lock to host the first two rounds of the tournament. But between that unfortunate turn and the Irish getting blown out by Louisville without Miles in the ACC Tournament, doubts began to linger. Since then, it has become clear that those doubts were based purely on emotion. One only needed to take a step back and realize that the Irish built an impressive body of work during the regular season.

Miles or no Miles, the Irish’s projected seeding remains consistent, and barring a sudden shift in attitudes by the selection committee, it appears March Madness indeed will make a stop in South Bend. If you don’t believe that, look at these projections:

Feb 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate after guard Olivia Miles (5) made the game winning basket to defeat the Louisville Cardinals in overtime at the Purcell Pavilion.

ESPN projection: No. 3 vs. No. 14 Boston University

Jan 26, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles (5) and guard KK Bransford (14) celebrate with guard Sonia Citron (11) after a basket in the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at the Purcell Pavilion.

CBS Sports projection: No. 3

“The old saying goes that it’s tough to beat a team three times in a season. Notre Dame has become well acquainted with Louisville in the last few weeks and finally fell to the Cardinals on Saturday in the third meeting between the teams in a span of just 17 days. After missing the ACC Tournament with her knee injury, Olivia Miles’ health remains the lead story for a team that has double-digit wins over Virginia Tech and UConn on their resume.”

Feb 12, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish huddle after a basket by forward Natalija Marshall (15) in the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the Purcell Pavilion.

College Sports Madness projection: No. 3 vs. No. 14 Sacramento State

Jan 22, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard KK Bransford (14) celebrates after a basket in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at the Purcell Pavilion.

Just Women’s Sports projection: No. 3

“Notre Dame has been struggling without dara mabrey and Olivia Miles, and their lopsided loss to Louisville in the ACC tournament is proof of that. Still, overall body of work has to be considered when it comes to seeding. The Irish have great wins over teams such as UConn and Virginia Tech, plus a high NET ranking (8). They may struggle in March Madness without two of their starters, but that has nothing to do with seeding.”

Dec 4, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles (5) dribbles in the first half against the Connecticut Huskies at the Purcell Pavilion.

RealTimeRPI.com projection: No. 4 vs. No. 13 Belmont

