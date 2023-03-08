At a Philadelphia Sports Show, 3 Penn State Stars Among the Philly Legends

Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen and Abdul Carter will sign autographs alongside some of Philadelphia's finest.

The Philadelphia Sportscard & Memorabilia Show features an autograph lineup straight out of a Philly sport fan's fever dream. And three freshman football stars from Penn State.

Underscoring the power of NIL, Penn State's Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen and Abdul Carter will sign autographs Sunday at what's known as the Philly Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center . The three-day show devotes more than 70,000 square feet to cards and memorabilia and includes an autograph lineup of stars past and present.

From the Philadelphia Eagles' recent Super Bowl team, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Boston Scott will sign autographs alongside past Eagles DeSean Jackson and Bill Bergey. Mac McClung of NBA All-Star Slum Dunk Contest fame will be there. As will Philadelphia Phillies legends Steve Carlton, Mike Schmidt, Bob Boone, Juan Samuel, Bobby Wine and, yes, Pete Rose.

So how did Singleton, Allen and Carter get here? First, Sunday marks the end of Penn State's spring break (the Lions begin spring practice next week), so they have a gap in the schedule. Second, Name, Image and Likeness opportunities make it possible for college athletes to appear at huge card shows and autograph events.

Third, they're already three of Penn State's most recognizable players. Singleton was the Big Ten freshman of the year. Allen joined Singleton to form one of Penn State's most productive backfields in years. And Carter, a Philadelphia native, was named second-team All-Big Ten as a freshman.

Fans must buy tickets to enter the show and also tickets for the autograph sessions. Singleton, Allen and Carter will be signing from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday.

For more information and tickets, visit the show's website .

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories.