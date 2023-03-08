76ers vs. Timberwolves: Game Odds, Players To Watch Tuesday

Following a win in Indiana, the Philadelphia 76ers travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers look to end their five-game road trip with a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The road trip so far has been bumpy, with three of the four matches separated by single digits points, with Monday night's win over the Indiana Pacers being no different.

The match was close through the first two quarters, with the Pacers holding a one-point lead entering half-time after Tyrese Haliburton dropped 22 points through the first two quarters.

It wasn't even that the Sixers were inefficient on the offensive end as they shot 62 percent, with Joel Embiid , Tyrese Maxey , and James Harden all scoring double-digit points.

This narrow gap between the two sides wouldn't disappear for the most part despite Philadelphia's lead in the second half, as it came down to a few clutch shots by De'Anthony Melton and Jalen McDaniels, which helped to ice off the game.

Doc Rivers went into Tuesday's match with three of his stars listed as questionable for action, as Tobias Harris , P.J. Tucker, and Harden have all been downgraded. Harris and Tucker sat out of Monday's match in Indiana, yet Harden, who is listed with soreness in his left foot, is a new addition, and isn't on pace to play.

On the other side of the ticket sits the Minnesota Timberwolves, who enter Tuesday's match after a close win against the Sacramento Kings. Anthony Edwards led his side in scoring with 27 points on an efficient 50 percent shooting from the field.

Chris Finch only has to plan around the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, who is listed as out with a strained right calf.

Game Odds

Spread: Timberwolves: -2.5

Moneyline: PHI: +120, MIN: -143

Total O/U: 228.5

*All Odds Are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Players To Watch:

Sixers: Joel Embiid

Embiid is the player to watch for one simple reason; his offensive dominance. Over the previous five games, The Process is averaging 35 points on an impeccable 58 percent shooting while also grabbing nine boards.

With Rudy Gobert, a three-time defensive player of the year, on the other end, putting on a show will be a must for Embiid to show that it doesn't matter who is guarding him on the other end of the court.

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards

Similarly, Edwards has been on a tear of himself recently, averaging 23 points and five assists over his previous five games.

While not extraordinary, Edwards is a consistent bucket for his team when they play Philadelphia, averaging 20 points on 39 percent shooting.

With Towns sitting out, it would be expected for the former All-Rookie to receive the ball more, so he may be worth keeping an eye on during Tuesday night's match.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH .

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers , follow @All76ersFN on Twitter!