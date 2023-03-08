Open in App
Sixers vs. Timberwolves: Will Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker Return?

By Justin Grasso,

4 days ago

Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker were questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Timberwolves.

The Philadelphia 76ers will get two starters back in the mix on Tuesday night when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to the Sixers, Tobias Harris has been upgraded to available for the Tuesday night matchup.

Lately, Harris has been dealing with a calf-related setback. It started last Monday when the Sixers faced the Miami Heat at home. During the fourth quarter of the matchup, Harris was battling a sore calf, leading Doc Rivers to keep him out for the remainder of the game.

Although Harris played in the Sixers’ following two games , the veteran forward couldn’t complete a third-straight matchup. In Milwaukee on Saturday, Harris was ruled out for the rest of the game after going back to the locker room to get his calf checked out.

When the Sixers paid a visit to the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Harris was questionable to play but wouldn’t get cleared for action. Therefore, he missed the matchup.

Harris’s veteran teammate PJ Tucker was in a similar boat. When the Sixers took on the Milwaukee Bucks over the weekend, Tucker was dealing with back spasms throughout the matchup. When he went back to the locker room during the third quarter, Tucker wouldn’t return.

There was a chance Tucker could play on Monday, but the Sixers ruled him out before the game. In the absence of Tucker and Harris, the Sixers inserted Jalen McDaniels and De’Anthony Melton in the starting five.

Melton checked in for 27 minutes. During that time, he produced nine points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. McDaniels, who checked in for 30 minutes , put up 20 points, eight rebounds, and one steal in the high-scoring victory over Indiana.

While the two served the Sixers well in the absence of Harris and Tucker, the usual starting five will be suited up and available to play in Minnesota on Tuesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

