Florida lawmakers introducing bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy

FLORIDA – Getting an abortion in Florida will be much more difficult if Republican lawmakers have their way.

A bill has been introduced that prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and it makes exceptions in rape or incest only if a woman could prove she’s a victim.

Right now a woman in Florida can get an abortion up to 15 weeks but the state supreme court is hearing a legal challenge to that.

If Florida bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, it would join six other states including Kentucky, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, North Dakota and Oklahoma.

Abortion protestors picketing outside of Planned Parenthood in Fort Myers said the new GOP bill was not good enough and called on lawmakers to ban it altogether.

However recent polls show an overwhelming majority of Florida voters oppose abortion bans.

Brigette Grover who identifies as a Christian said the topic was difficult because of her beliefs.

“It shouldn’t be a law. It should be up to the woman,” Grover responded.

However, State Senate President Kathleen Passidomo disagreed.

“I’m grateful the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade giving the authority to representatives to make important policy decisions on abortion.

The bill makes an exception for rape or incest after six weeks but only if a woman can prove it with a copy of a restraining order, police report or other medical record.

“It’s really sad to think they really want to control women’s bodies that bad that they would pass a bill like that,” said Maiana Collego, a college student at FSW.

Planned Parenthood CEO Stephanie Fraim called the bill devastating.

“It is cruel and unnecessary. These are important healthcare decisions people make in their life and it’s no place for a position like this,” Fraim said.

The bill is making some college students have second thoughts about remaining in Florida.

“People are considering moving away because of bills like this,” said Gabrielle Custer.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he supports the bill.

The State Supreme Court is deciding if the state constitution protects a woman’s right to privacy.

The 15-week ban is currently being challenged. If the State Supreme Court upholds that ban, then the six-week ban is set to take effect 30 days later.