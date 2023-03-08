Longhorns Rally For 7-5 Win Over Bearkats: Live Game Log

The Longhorns kick off a 14-game home stand with a Tuesday night game against the Bearkats.
The Texas Longhorns (4-7) are back in action on Tuesday night, as they return home for a midweek matchup against the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7).
It was not a successful first true road series for the Longhorns this past weekend, as they dropped a series against the Cal State Fullerton Titans after suffering a walkoff 5-4 loss on Sunday.
Now, though, they return home to Disch-Falk Field hoping that a 14-game home stand will allow them to get back on track and right the ship. So far this season the Longhorns are 3-2 at home - with the losses coming to Indiana and No. 1 LSU.
The Bearkats won't be an easy win by any means however, as despite their losing record they are a formidable opponent. They boast a high-powered offense that will look to make life difficult for the Texas pitchers.
Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Longhorns take on the Bearkats on Tuesday night from Disch-Falk Field.
Live updates will be available after first pitch.
Pregame
The Longhorns starting lineup is as follows:
CF Eric Kennedy
RF Dylan Campbell
LF Porter Brown
C Garret Guillemette
3B Peyton Powell
DH Jalin Flores
2B Jack O'Dowd
1B Cam Constantine
SS Jayden Duplantier
P Lebarron Johnson Jr.
Top First:
Lebarron Johnson Jr. (Texas) pitching
Redfield: Strikeout looking
Brewster: Fly out to left
Janek: Single
Contreras: Pop out to third
Bottom First:
Gavi Coldiron (SHSU) pitching
Kennedy: Fly out to center
Campbell: Pop out to second
Brown: Groundout to first
Top Second:
Wishkoski: Double
Chadwick: Fielder's choice, Wishkoski to third
Loyd: Pop out to short
Autrey: Strikeout looking
Bottom Second:
Guillemette: Fly out to right
Powell: Single
Flores: Hit by pitch
O'Dowd: RBI single, Texas leads 1-0
Constantine: Strikeout swinging
Duplantier: Groundout to short
Top Third:
Jefferson: Fly out to center
Redfield: E6
Brewster: Walk
Janek: Three-run home run, Sam Houston leads 3-1
Contreras: Single
Wishkoski: Fly out to left, Contreras doubled up
Bottom Third:
Kennedy: Strikeout looking
Campbell: Single
Brown: Fly out to center
Guillemette: Single, Campbell to third
Powell: RBI single, Sam Houston leads 3-2
Flores: Fly out to center
Top Fourth:
Chadwick: Groundout to center
Loyd: Single, advance to second on wild pitch
Autrey: Strikeout swinging
Jefferson: Groundout to third
Bottom Fourth:
Rome Shubert (SHSU) pitching
O'Dowd: Fly out to left
Constantine: Fly out to center
Duplantier: Groundout to short
Top Fifth:
Redfield: Double
Brewster: E6
Janek: Fly out to right, Redfield to third
Contreras: Sac fly, SHSU leads 4-2
Wishkoski: Groundout to third
Bottom Fifth:
Kennedy: Pop out to short
Campbell: Pop out to second
Brown: Fly out to left
Top Sixth:
Chadwick: Line out to short
Loyd: Fly out to center
Autrey: Single
Jefferson: Fielder's choice, Autrey out at second
Bottom Sixth:
Guillemette: Single
Powell: Single
Flores: RBI single, SHSU leads 4-3
O'Dowd: Single
Alex Magers (SHSU) pitching
Thomas (PH for Constantine): RBI fielder's choice, Texas ties it 4-4
Daly: RBI groundout to third, Flores scores, Texas leads 5-4
Kennedy: RBI double, Texas leads 6-4
Campbell: Hit by pitch
Brown: Pop out to short
Top Seventh:
Charlie Hurley (Texas) pitching
Redfield: Single, stole second
Brewster: Fly out to left
Janek: RBI single, Texas leads 6-5
Contreras: Grounded into double play (1-6)
Bottom Seventh:
Miles Hellums (SHSU) pitching
Guillemette: Walk
Powell: Fielder's choice, Guillemette out at second, advance to second on balk
Flores: Pop out to first
O'Dowd: Groundout to first
Top Eighth:
Wishkoski: Groundout to short
Chadwick: Groundout to third
Loyd: Fly out to left
Bottom Eighth:
Thomas: Groundout to short
Daly: Solo home run, Texas leads 7-5
Kennedy: Fly out to left
Campbell: Groundout to third
Top Ninth:
Autrey: Strikeout swinging
Jefferson: Pop out to third
Redfield: Groundout to first (3-1)
