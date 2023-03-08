Longhorns Rally For 7-5 Win Over Bearkats: Live Game Log

The Longhorns kick off a 14-game home stand with a Tuesday night game against the Bearkats.

The Texas Longhorns (4-7) are back in action on Tuesday night, as they return home for a midweek matchup against the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7).

It was not a successful first true road series for the Longhorns this past weekend, as they dropped a series against the Cal State Fullerton Titans after suffering a walkoff 5-4 loss on Sunday.

Now, though, they return home to Disch-Falk Field hoping that a 14-game home stand will allow them to get back on track and right the ship. So far this season the Longhorns are 3-2 at home - with the losses coming to Indiana and No. 1 LSU.

The Bearkats won't be an easy win by any means however, as despite their losing record they are a formidable opponent. They boast a high-powered offense that will look to make life difficult for the Texas pitchers.

Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Longhorns take on the Bearkats on Tuesday night from Disch-Falk Field.



Live updates will be available after first pitch.

Pregame

The Longhorns starting lineup is as follows:

CF Eric Kennedy

RF Dylan Campbell

LF Porter Brown

C Garret Guillemette

3B Peyton Powell

DH Jalin Flores

2B Jack O'Dowd

1B Cam Constantine

SS Jayden Duplantier

P Lebarron Johnson Jr.

Top First:

Lebarron Johnson Jr. (Texas) pitching

Redfield: Strikeout looking

Brewster: Fly out to left

Janek: Single

Contreras: Pop out to third

Bottom First:

Gavi Coldiron (SHSU) pitching

Kennedy: Fly out to center

Campbell: Pop out to second

Brown: Groundout to first

Top Second:

Wishkoski: Double

Chadwick: Fielder's choice, Wishkoski to third

Loyd: Pop out to short

Autrey: Strikeout looking

Bottom Second:

Guillemette: Fly out to right

Powell: Single

Flores: Hit by pitch

O'Dowd: RBI single, Texas leads 1-0

Constantine: Strikeout swinging

Duplantier: Groundout to short

Top Third:

Jefferson: Fly out to center

Redfield: E6

Brewster: Walk

Janek: Three-run home run, Sam Houston leads 3-1

Contreras: Single

Wishkoski: Fly out to left, Contreras doubled up

Bottom Third:

Kennedy: Strikeout looking

Campbell: Single

Brown: Fly out to center

Guillemette: Single, Campbell to third

Powell: RBI single, Sam Houston leads 3-2

Flores: Fly out to center

Top Fourth:

Chadwick: Groundout to center

Loyd: Single, advance to second on wild pitch

Autrey: Strikeout swinging

Jefferson: Groundout to third

Bottom Fourth:

Rome Shubert (SHSU) pitching

O'Dowd: Fly out to left

Constantine: Fly out to center

Duplantier: Groundout to short

Top Fifth:

Redfield: Double

Brewster: E6

Janek: Fly out to right, Redfield to third

Contreras: Sac fly, SHSU leads 4-2

Wishkoski: Groundout to third

Bottom Fifth:

Kennedy: Pop out to short

Campbell: Pop out to second

Brown: Fly out to left

Top Sixth:

Chadwick: Line out to short

Loyd: Fly out to center

Autrey: Single

Jefferson: Fielder's choice, Autrey out at second

Bottom Sixth:

Guillemette: Single

Powell: Single

Flores: RBI single, SHSU leads 4-3

O'Dowd: Single

Alex Magers (SHSU) pitching

Thomas (PH for Constantine): RBI fielder's choice, Texas ties it 4-4

Daly: RBI groundout to third, Flores scores, Texas leads 5-4

Kennedy: RBI double, Texas leads 6-4

Campbell: Hit by pitch

Brown: Pop out to short

Top Seventh:

Charlie Hurley (Texas) pitching

Redfield: Single, stole second

Brewster: Fly out to left

Janek: RBI single, Texas leads 6-5

Contreras: Grounded into double play (1-6)

Bottom Seventh:

Miles Hellums (SHSU) pitching

Guillemette: Walk

Powell: Fielder's choice, Guillemette out at second, advance to second on balk

Flores: Pop out to first

O'Dowd: Groundout to first

Top Eighth:

Wishkoski: Groundout to short

Chadwick: Groundout to third

Loyd: Fly out to left

Bottom Eighth:

Thomas: Groundout to short

Daly: Solo home run, Texas leads 7-5

Kennedy: Fly out to left

Campbell: Groundout to third

Top Ninth:

Autrey: Strikeout swinging

Jefferson: Pop out to third

Redfield: Groundout to first (3-1)

