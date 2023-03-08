Gresham-Barlow School District announces trio of principals

Three new principals were announced Tuesday, March 7, by the Gresham-Barlow School District.

They are Erika Beddoe Whitlock at Gresham High School; Erin Voelker at Gordon Russell Middle School; and Michelle Cardenas at Hall Elementary School.

Whitlock was appointed to lead the Gophers after serving in the interim. Before that she was the school’s assistant principal. Prior to moving to East Multnomah County, she worked at North Medford High School where she also oversaw the district’s AVID program. She has a background teaching health, college/career and computer classes at the high school level.

Voelker also was the interim lead at Gordon Russell, and served as the assistant principal before that. She spent four years at Gresham High as an assistant principal, and held that same position at Parkrose Middle School. Before joining the administrative ranks, she was a math and science teacher at the middle school level, as well as an English language development teacher.

Cardenas was the school culture and climate program administrator for the Reynolds School District before her new role. She also served as principal of Open School East, an alternative high school in Portland. Before moving to Oregon, she was the assistant principal for Caliber Beta Academy Middle School in California. She has a background as a learning specialist and social studies teacher.