Open in App
Hawaii State
See more from this location?
Portland Tribune

Rose Festival Court tracker: MaryMer Kansou, Roosevelt High

By Jason Vondersmith,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xqif5_0lB69wjE00

Keep track of the 2023 Rose Festival Court, as each of the schools celebrates the naming on its princess. Here are the princesses named March 6-10:

MaryMer Kansou, senior

Named: Tuesday, March 7

School: Roosevelt High School

Notes: Born in Hilo, Hawaii, and plans to attend Oregon State University and study marine biology. “I plan to become a marine biologist to better help my island home lands and our oceans.” … She’s been a member of Roosevelt’s Pacific Islander Club all four years. … A basketball and volleyball player, she added: “I am most proud of my junior year as a whole. During volleyball season, I tore my ACL and had to have surgery in November 2021. Due to sacrificing large amounts of my time to physical therapy, I fell behind with my studies and athletics. Catching up with my studies and athletics gave me a sense of strength.” And, she gained satisfaction and praise for assisting in the school’s “Unity Fest" as a representative of Pacific Islander Club.

Audriana Ethridge, senior

Named: Monday, March 6

School: Ida B. Wells High School

Notes: Interested in education/special education, business, project management, communication and law as possible career(s). … She’s in charge of social media for school’s ASB, and she’s also president of CommuniCARE Program. … Loves to read and collect books; no surprise, Powell’s Books ranks as one of favorite places. “They are preservations of history and will, in the future, be a gateway to my younger self. Books create powerful connections to yourself and the world around you. As a book lover, Powell’s is a magical place to be.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA23 hours ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ16 hours ago
Timbers watch: St. Louis at Portland Saturday
Portland, OR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy