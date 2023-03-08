Rose Festival Court tracker: MaryMer Kansou, Roosevelt High

Keep track of the 2023 Rose Festival Court, as each of the schools celebrates the naming on its princess. Here are the princesses named March 6-10:

MaryMer Kansou, senior

Named: Tuesday, March 7

School: Roosevelt High School

Notes: Born in Hilo, Hawaii, and plans to attend Oregon State University and study marine biology. “I plan to become a marine biologist to better help my island home lands and our oceans.” … She’s been a member of Roosevelt’s Pacific Islander Club all four years. … A basketball and volleyball player, she added: “I am most proud of my junior year as a whole. During volleyball season, I tore my ACL and had to have surgery in November 2021. Due to sacrificing large amounts of my time to physical therapy, I fell behind with my studies and athletics. Catching up with my studies and athletics gave me a sense of strength.” And, she gained satisfaction and praise for assisting in the school’s “Unity Fest" as a representative of Pacific Islander Club.

Audriana Ethridge, senior

Named: Monday, March 6

School: Ida B. Wells High School

Notes: Interested in education/special education, business, project management, communication and law as possible career(s). … She’s in charge of social media for school’s ASB, and she’s also president of CommuniCARE Program. … Loves to read and collect books; no surprise, Powell’s Books ranks as one of favorite places. “They are preservations of history and will, in the future, be a gateway to my younger self. Books create powerful connections to yourself and the world around you. As a book lover, Powell’s is a magical place to be.”