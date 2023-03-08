South San Franciscan to stand trial in jewelry store robbery

A 35-year-old South San Franciscan resident will stand trial for the robbery of a local jewelry store, the South San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Jesus Lopezalvarado, 35, is alleged to have robbed Joyeria Latina, a jewelry store on Grand Avenue, with an accomplice.

Prosecutors say Lopezalvarado entered the store on Jan. 27 and ordered a customer to the floor at gunpoint. A second suspect, who was also armed, yelled at a store employee to follow suit. Lopezalvarado proceeded to jump over the counter and demanded money from the manager.

The two made off with approximately $15,000. However surveillance video caught the license place of the getaway car, which was registered to Lopezalvarado's brother. A police investigation subsequently identified Lopezalvarado as the suspect and he was arrested in Los Angeles on a warrant.

Lopezalvarado pleaded not guilty at a preliminary hearing and was assigned a public defender. He remains in custody with his bail set at $100,000 and is due back in court on March 15.