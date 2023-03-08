Open in App
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
See more from this location?
CBS Philly

Man found dead after Little Egg Harbor Township house fire

By Ryan Hughes,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmgNL_0lB62yoZ00

Man found dead after Little Egg Harbor Township house fire 02:16

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Tuesday afternoon, investigators in Ocean County remain on the scene of a deadly house fire. A man's body was found on the first floor and the flames also damaged two other homes.

"It's just been amazing and overwhelming, and I just can't describe it," Christine Ackerman said.

After one of her darkest days, Ackerman is now leaning on neighbors for strength as investigators search through the rubble at the place she's called home for nearly 20 years.

"I saw smoke coming from a home and I did not know it was my home at the time," Ackerman said.

Ackerman says she was driving home from work around 1:45 p.m. Monday when neighbors started seeing heavy smoke and flames on the second floor. She says her heart sank knowing her brother and dog were still inside.

"There is a room on the first floor and he may have mistakenly thought that was the front door, but he went into the room and that's where they recovered his body," Ackerman said.

She says her brother, Eric Velchko, 54, was trapped and didn't survive. He lived with her for several years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lfuck_0lB62yoZ00

Ackerman says she couldn't watch as her home and memories went up in flames. But then she heard people clapping and when she turned around, she says she saw a firefighter walking out with her dog, Brodie, who was rescued from the basement.

"To see him, it was a miracle," Ackerman said. "But I was just hoping my brother would have walked out with him as well."

You can now see clear through the front windows of her house and the walls are nothing more than charred boards sticking into the air.

"When I grew up my house burnt down as well when I was 16 years old, so I know exactly what she's going through," neighbor Kim Landon said.

Now, neighbors like Landon stepped forward to give Ackerman a place to stay.

The tight-knit community also started raising money on GoFundMe after she lost practically everything.

"The outpouring of generosity and love has just been wonderful," Ackerman said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ocean County, NJ newsLocal Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County Man Charged With Arson And Robbery
Lakewood Township, NJ1 day ago
Armed robber set 2 fires behind Lakewood business while trying to flee, cops say
Lakewood Township, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What’s on fire in South Jersey? Police notify public up prescribed burn at Wildlife refuge
Galloway, NJ1 day ago
Mullica woman on release in truck theft arrested in Atlantic City carjacking
Atlantic City, NJ12 hours ago
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police: Man Argues With Home Depot Workers, Crashes Truck Into Store
Egg Harbor Township, NJ2 days ago
Home where MLK stayed in Camden, N.J. damaged in fire
Camden, NJ1 hour ago
Police union identifies Deptford, N.J. officer who was shot Friday
Deptford Township, NJ1 hour ago
There’s a Family Buried Under a Street in Northfield, NJ
Northfield, NJ16 hours ago
Woman killed in Westampton house fire, police say
Westampton, NJ3 days ago
Driver killed after hitting cars, poles in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
Officials ID victim in Atlantic City, New Jersey fatal hit-and-run; driver sought
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
North Brunswick Man Hit by Car in South Brunswick, His Dog Then Bit the Driver, According to Police
South Brunswick Township, NJ1 day ago
Male Killed In Knights Road Crash At Bucks County Border
Bensalem Township, PA1 day ago
RED BANK: FIRE DAMAGES APARTMENT
Red Bank, NJ2 days ago
Pa. woman "on a mission" for justice after fiance killed in hit-and-run
Levittown, PA1 day ago
Man Convicted Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend In South Jersey
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
3 suspects turn themselves in for alleged Center City beating: police
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Atlantic City shooting puts school on lockdown as students arrive
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Discovery of chemical drums prompts emergency plan that would evacuate parts of N.J. town
Howell, NJ23 hours ago
Police Searching for Missing Toms River Boy Last Seen in Burlington County
Toms River, NJ4 days ago
Jersey Shore Man Sentenced For Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor
Long Branch, NJ1 day ago
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Somers Point, New Jersey
Somers Point, NJ5 days ago
Lakewood school bus driver ran over child after exiting, left scene
Lakewood Township, NJ1 day ago
Man shot multiple times throughout body, killed in South Philadelphia: police
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Lakewood Resident Nearly Falls For Frightening Scam Involving His Wife
Lakewood Township, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy