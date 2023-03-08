Open in App
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
NJ Woman Who Killed Montco Fireman In 2021 Crash Learns Her Fate

By Mac Bullock,

4 days ago
Jacquelyn Walker of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, will spend 12 to 24 years in prison for the 2021 death of Belmont Hills firefighter Thomas Royds. Photo Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office // Facebook/Clifton Heights Fire Co.

The New Jersey driver convicted of killing a Montgomery County firefighter and injuring three others will spend at least a decade years behind bars, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jacquelyn Walker, 64, of Little Egg Harbor, was sentenced to 12 to 24 years for the 2021 crash that fatally wounded Belmont Hills fireman Thomas Royds, the outlet wrote. She had previously pleaded to third-degree murder and related counts in October, they added.

Walker was driving west on I-76 between the Gladwyne and Conshohocken exits on July 24, 2021 when Royds and other first responders were pulled over to assist at the scene of a two-car crash, Daily Voice has reported.

At about 3:20 a.m., prosecutors have said Walker crossed over the rumble strips and drove onto the shoulder before striking a state trooper, a crashed Nissan Altima, and three firefighters.

An ensuing investigation revealed that Walker's 2004 Jeep was in poor condition with severe rusting and only one functioning brake, authorities said.

She was aware of the brake system problem, but she refused to repair the brakes and continued to drive the vehicle, according to authorities.

They also found no evidence of any pre-impact evasive steering by Walker.

After her sentencing hearing Thursday, March 2, colleagues of the late firefighter took to social media.

