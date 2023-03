KFOX 14

City of Las Cruces explains why they're only using $500,000 to build affordable homes By Karin Sanchez, 4 days ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The city of Las Cruces approved to loan $500,000 to build new homes in the city as part of a ...