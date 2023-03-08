“While everybody was out with COVID I was playing really well" - Tyrese Haliburton reveals the moment he knew he belonged in the NBA

Tyrese Haliburton shares memories from his rookie year in Sacramento when he passed the trial period and became aware of his exceptional qualities

Tyrese Haliburton © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

On draft night, NBA rookies' careers officially begin, but many aren't even aware they were made for something more. Some become busts, and some achieve respectable successes and build enviable careers. Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers' rising star, is on his path to reaching the latter group.

He recently joined the crew from the Knuckleheads Podcast to talk about the upward trajectory of his career, from coming off the bench with the Sacramento Kings to his first (of many) All-Star appearance.

Haliburton also recalled when he knew he was destined to be one of the best true point guards in the league.

"While everybody was out with COVID I was playing really well. I knew it was definitely possible."

Rookie year

When the Kings selected Haliburton with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, fans and experts alike were eager to see what he could accomplish on the professional stage since he was one of the most highly anticipated prospects in the class.

In his first season, the young point guard had a big impact. He played in 58 games, scoring 12.9 points, pulling down 3.0 rebounds, and dishing out 5.3 assists per game while making an impressive 47.2 percent of his field goals and 40.9 percent of his three-point attempts. His poise, playmaking skills, and basketball IQ gained him praise from both teammates and rivals, earning him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

"I would say I had a lot of success early in my rookie year, coming off the bench. We played the Bulls, we played the Nuggets, and I had really good games against both of those teams. And I was just like 'Man I really feel like I belong, I feel like I can be a good player in the league.'"

One man's loss is another man's gain

Given that his backcourt partner during his time in Sac Town was the highly renowned De'Aaron Fox , minutes and usage on the court were shared. However, the COVID pandemic's chaos and the absence of players who frequently tested positive created the space for Tyrese to establish himself in the absence of first-team regulars. Because as the well-known proverb says, One man's loss is another man's gain.

"To where I am now, I really didn't have that feeling until my second year when everybody was going down with COVID. Fox (De'Aaron) got COVID, everybody got COVID, we had like seven dudes. I was just thrown into the fire. We were playing the Spurs, I was thrown to the wolves. I had to be the point guard and I knew I was going to play 40 something minutes. I had a really good game. That was the first time I ever really felt that way about my game before, I really feel like I can be really special."

His game developed due to the increased challenges he faced, and he quickly emerged as one of the league's most intriguing young talents. This year, he received the ultimate accolade when he was selected for his first All-Star game.