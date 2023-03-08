Open in App
Tualatin, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Tualatin purchases more than 6 acres for Basalt Creek parks

By Ray Pitz,

4 days ago

Tualatin is one step closer to ensuring that there’s ample parkland available for future city residents and those who end up residing in the Basalt Creek area.

Late last month, the Tualatin City Council approved the purchase of 6.35 acres of land at 23465 S.W. Boones Ferry Road, reserving the property for future parks and natural-area space.

On Feb. 27, the council agreed to purchase the land for $950,000.

The parcel touches another piece of planned parks property, a 7.89-acre site the city government purchased last October for $2.6 million. That parcel contains numerous large trees.

The combined pieces of park land create 14 acres of property that starts out flat before sloping down toward basalt outcroppings, eventually moving into a canyon edge.

Ross Hoover, Tualatin Parks and Recreation Department director, said he’s pleased with the most recent purchase.

“We are committed in ensuring that our current and future residents and businesses have accessible, high-quality parks and natural areas. Access to parks and nature is key to the health, wellness, and sustainability of our community,” he said.

Both of the parcels are directly west of Horizon Christian High School.

The Basalt Creek Planning Area is made up of 847 acres located in Washington County between the cities of Tualatin and Wilsonville, where future industrial and residential land use is planned.

