Open in App
Gary, IN
See more from this location?
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana education secretary chats with NWI principals

By William Skipworth william.skipworth@nwi.com, 219-713-6489,

4 days ago
GARY — Speaking over Zoom video conferencing, Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner chatted with a crowd of Northwest Indiana principals gathered at Indiana University...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Early Learning Indiana announces new statewide initiative
Indianapolis, IN23 hours ago
Hard Rock Casino hits all the right notes in February
Gary, IN21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local Teacher Named Idaho Technology Teacher of the Year
American Falls, ID2 days ago
ABWA planning first day at the Statehouse
Columbia, SC5 hours ago
Farm Stress Summit supports farm families
Athens, GA12 hours ago
Early voting begins for March 25 election
Shreveport, LA11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy