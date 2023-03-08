Lamar Jackson decision fuels shocking speculation

After the Baltimore Ravens designated Lamar Jackson with a non-exclusive franchise tag Tuesday, a strange series of events unfolded.

The decision to tag Jackson would allow teams to negotiate with Jackson and, by trade, the Ravens as well.

NFL reporters began reporting that one team after another either had no interest in the star quarterback or had decided not to pursue him. Those reports claimed the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, and Washington Commanders had no interest in the former NFL MVP.

Jackson, of course, has been seeking a contract comparable to the guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal the Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson last year.

As the afternoon went on, some NFL observers pointed out that the flurry of reports about teams not interested in Jackson raised an ugly specter: Collusion. NFL insider Trey Wingo noted the NFLPA had been “keeping a very close eye on the Lamar situation for that very reason. Regarding the C word, ‘there’s constant concern about that.'”

So what is collusion, as it relates to the NFL? According to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement (Article 17.1.a}:

“No Club, its employees or agents shall enter into any agreement, express or implied, with the NFL or any other Club, its employees or agents to restrict or limit individual Club decision-making.”

Proving such cases is difficult, and they’re relatively rare in the NFL. Notably, the NFL reached a collusion grievance settlement of less than $10 million in 2019 with Colin Kaepernick and his former teammate, Eric Reid. The players had contended that teams colluded against them signing to play in the league because of their protests during the national anthem.

So collusion does happen. Yet, many observers feel there is another explanation just as fair for why a former NFL MVP in Jackson can’t land a mega contract similar to Watson’s deal. The Browns were widely ridiculed for Watson’s contract at the time, and it looks no better almost a year later.

The Watson deal totally reshuffled the quarterback pay scale. And the persistent thought among those who believe it had to do with that contract was: Just because the Browns made a terrible decision doesn’t necessarily mean that other teams must follow in their footsteps. Even if your quarterback is Lamar Jackson.

NFL Twitter heatedly debated the issue Tuesday.

