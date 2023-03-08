Inslee’s office rejects charge that it killed salmon habitat reform

(The Center Square) – A former opponent of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee charges that the governor was instrumental in scuttling a riparian habitat bill that would benefit the state's salmon recovery.

"Washington had a unique opportunity to return salmon to our streams and rivers and build a model for moving forward on thorny and critical environmental issues," wrote Bill Bryant, Inslee's GOP opponent in the 2016 gubernatorial election, in a column for the Spokane-based alt-weekly The Inlander. "But Gov. Jay Inslee's opposition doomed it."

Bryant, a former Seattle Port commissioner, spelled out the science and the unique opportunity in some detail.

The legislation he charged the governor had sabotaged had to do with "riparian habitat," the land and flora on either side of flowing waters. Having some cover can be important for young salmon's survival.

"Abundant trees and shrubs along banks cool and filter water," Bryant wrote. "Salmon need cool, clean water, but on some ranch, farm and forest lands those trees and shrubs have been cleared."

Last year, the governor's office backed a bill to regulate these areas. That approach provoked protests from farmers who accused the Legislature and governor's office of wanting to carve up their lands, thereby shutting down many farms.

This year, the Legislature took another shot at riparian habitat reform. This effort got some agreement from farmers and buy-in from a few Indian tribes with a voluntary approach to the riparian issue.

Under House Bill 1720, Bryant explained, "local conservation districts would provide incentives for ranchers and farmers to replant stream and riverbanks and minimize livestock access to flowing water."

He charged that Inslee took a dim view of this voluntary rather than regulatory approach to the issue and thus worked against the new bill.

"The governor…wanted his bill, not the bipartisan bill crafted by tribal and agricultural leaders, and he made that known," Bryant wrote. "His staff argued that Olympia regulators, rather than farmers, ranchers and tribes, were better suited to riparian restoration on farm and ranchlands. He wanted to enforce a single standard across the state, even though effective salmon recovery will differ by topography, water flow, tributary, river and species. No matter. His natural resource adviser testified that Olympia regulatory agencies are 'the ones most familiar with what is needed.'"

The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee voted for the legislation anyway "over the governor's objection, with bipartisan support," Bryant wrote, but then power politics intruded.

When the bill made it to the "budget writers…the chilling effect of Gov. Inslee's opposition caused the Capital Budget Committee to let deadlines lapse," he wrote.

The governor's office does not agree with that assessment of what happened.

"The governor is very disappointed more progress wasn't made this session," Mike Faulk, deputy press secretary for the governor's office, told The Center Square in an email.

"We opposed the substitute bill," he said, but over a specific objection.

"[W]e believe the funding needs to be accounted for with minimum standards and that our agencies need involvement in future policy work," Faulk said.

Nevertheless, he added, "The urgency of salmon recovery remains top-of-mind for the governor and he is open to other options that might include bolstering funding for existing riparian habitat restoration efforts."

Faulk thought the bill getting hung up might not be the end of the issue, even in the current Legislature.

"Our understanding is the chair and the budget committee will be drafting provisos for voluntary riparian restoration for private landowners, and will fold them into the budget," Faulk said, adding, "We could still hopefully have a riparian program on the ground this year."

He said the governor also hopes to "continue the riparian roundtable discussions to help fine tune the program and to keep communication lines open."