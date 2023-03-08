Open in App
WJTV 12

Alcorn Seeks Redemption in SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament

By Blake Levine,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R8MdO_0lB5pZaj00

BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WJTV)- Alcorn State is once again the number one seed in the SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Braves lost last year in the title game to Texas Southern, which will also be the team they will play in the 1st round this year.

ASU wants to finish off what they started last year by making the NCAA Tournament.

The Braves game vs. Texas Southern is at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
JSU Women’s Basketball Shocked by Southern in SWAC Semis
Jackson, MS19 hours ago
Brookhaven Academy, Former Madison Central Football Head Coach Leaves for Lafayette
Brookhaven, MS4 days ago
Big 1st Inning Offense Sets Up Clinton 12-1 Win Over Florence
Clinton, MS19 hours ago
Woman who died in head-on crash on U.S. 98 identified as missing woman from Theodore: ALEA
Theodore, AL3 days ago
Missing Arkansas teen found dead in Mississippi forest
West Memphis, AR2 days ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL15 days ago
Jackson State student arrested for two rape incidents
Jackson, MS4 days ago
MPD: Mom attacks cop so son can escape being arrested
Memphis, TN4 days ago
13-year-old charged as adult in Brookhaven shooting
Brookhaven, MS12 days ago
Brother, sister charged after fatal shooting in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg, MS6 days ago
5 pitbulls leave 3-year-old in critical condition
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Six year old who allegedly shot teacher in Virginia will not face charges: report
Newport News, VA3 days ago
Former Natchez city inspector arrested for child molestation
Natchez, MS3 days ago
Missing woman found fatally struck by car in Jackson
Jackson, MS7 hours ago
Driver in custody after chase from Pearl to Jackson
Pearl, MS4 days ago
Lafayette man doing yard work hears cries for help; thwarts suicide attempt
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Police: Man tried to make $45K purchase with stolen identity
Hattiesburg, MS1 day ago
New Orleans rapper gunned down in Seventh Ward, loved ones say
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Hinds County Judge Larita Cooper-Stokes hospitalized
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Mississippi baker advances, her cake named ‘top contender’ by judge on Spring Baking Championship
Natchez, MS4 days ago
Two Monroe teenagers wanted for second-degree murder remain at large
Monroe, LA7 days ago
Vicksburg man indicted on rape, kidnapping charges
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy