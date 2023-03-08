Alcorn Seeks Redemption in SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WJTV)- Alcorn State is once again the number one seed in the SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Braves lost last year in the title game to Texas Southern, which will also be the team they will play in the 1st round this year.

ASU wants to finish off what they started last year by making the NCAA Tournament.

The Braves game vs. Texas Southern is at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

