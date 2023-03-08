Open in App
Calvert County, MD
See more from this location?
Court TV

Maryland man arrested, charged for setting own house on fire

By Katie McLaughlin,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gu8lI_0lB5pYi000

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste

CALVERT COUNTY (WMAR) — Deputy State Fire Marshals charged a man for pouring gas and setting his own house on fire in Calvert County, Maryland.

Maximilian X. Robinson (Office of the State Fire Marshal)

The Calvert County’s Sheriff Office and Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department were called for reports of a person pouring gasoline on himself and other items.

As the 911 call was occurring the person, who is identified as 29-year-old Maximilian X. Robinson, ignited the clothing that was in the closet.

Deputies were able to safely secure everyone who was inside the residence.

Firefighters arrived and were able to contain the fire. Robinson’s father was taken to an area hospital to be treated for burn wounds.

Further investigation confirmed that Robinson set the fire intentionally. The fire caused $15,000 in damages.

He was taken into custody on Monday for first-degree arson.

This story was originally published March 6, 2023 by WMAR in Baltimore, an E.W. Scripps Company.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State newsLocal Maryland State
Maryland State Trooper Identified in Vienna Shooting
Vienna, MD1 day ago
A break in 1970 murder case of 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers
Glen Burnie, MD1 day ago
Prosecutors charge Md. paramedic with misconduct in in-custody death
Annapolis, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With February Fatal Shooting In Prince George’s County
Capitol Heights, MD14 hours ago
Former police chief guilty of attempted murder, arson in Maryland
Laurel, MD2 days ago
Maryland Pair Caught Driving With Over 700 Suspected Oxycodone Pills
Beltsville, MD1 day ago
Anne Arundel County, FBI to provide update in 1970 cold case murder of 16-year-old
Glen Burnie, MD1 day ago
Firefighters Respond To Large Barn Fire In Waldorf
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Calvert Man Found Guilty For Reckless Shots Fired At Lusby Convenience Center
Lusby, MD2 days ago
Men arrested near a Baltimore Royal Farms after woman kidnapped, carjacked in Owings Mills
Owings Mills, MD1 day ago
Delmarva Today 3-10-23 (Part 1) MD Trooper Shot & Wicomico County Sheriff Will Not Run Again
Salisbury, MD1 day ago
Court documents detail high-tension encounter with detectives following Owings Mills kidnapping
Owings Mills, MD21 hours ago
String of Car Thefts in Cambridge
Cambridge, MD1 day ago
Firefighters Respond To Shed Fire In Charlotte Hall, Victim Flown To Burn Center
Charlotte Hall, MD2 days ago
Serial Supermarket Thief Wanted For Targeting Montgomery County Stores
Kensington, MD1 day ago
Hundreds Of Capsules Containing Fentanyl Off The Streets In St. Mary's County; Dealer Convicted
Mechanicsville, MD1 day ago
Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville
Rockville, MD1 day ago
Several Animals Unaccounted for After Overnight Preston Fire
Preston, MD2 days ago
3 Injured, Impaired Driver Faces Charges After Collision In Lexington Park
Lexington Park, MD2 days ago
Man stabbed to death in Southeast DC
Washington, DC2 days ago
St. Mary’s Man Convicted Of Felony First-Degree Assault Of 11-Year-Old Child
Leonardtown, MD1 day ago
Man arrested for allegedly shooting 9-year-old in Anne Arundel County, police say
Glen Burnie, MD2 days ago
Baltimore Sergeant Arrested After Pulling Out Gun Following Dispute Over Restaurant Bill
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
27-year-old Anne Arundel County man found guilty of raping teen
Brooklyn Park, MD1 day ago
Randallstown Resident Tried To Kill Man In Weekend Altercation: Police
Columbia, MD3 days ago
Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigating Fire In Waldorf
Waldorf, MD3 days ago
21-Year-Old Arrested For Fatal DUI Months After Crash In Montgomery County
Rockville, MD2 days ago
Thieves targeting cars at senior living apartments in Prince George's County
Suitland, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy