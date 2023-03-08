Maryland man arrested, charged for setting own house on fire

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste

CALVERT COUNTY (WMAR) — Deputy State Fire Marshals charged a man for pouring gas and setting his own house on fire in Calvert County, Maryland.

The Calvert County’s Sheriff Office and Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department were called for reports of a person pouring gasoline on himself and other items.

As the 911 call was occurring the person, who is identified as 29-year-old Maximilian X. Robinson, ignited the clothing that was in the closet.

Deputies were able to safely secure everyone who was inside the residence.

Firefighters arrived and were able to contain the fire. Robinson’s father was taken to an area hospital to be treated for burn wounds.

Further investigation confirmed that Robinson set the fire intentionally. The fire caused $15,000 in damages.

He was taken into custody on Monday for first-degree arson.

This story was originally published March 6, 2023 by WMAR in Baltimore, an E.W. Scripps Company.