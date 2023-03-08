Here are the Tampa City Council District 2 early results

Tampa City council member and candidate for District 2, Guido Maniscalco, campaigns outside of Jan K. Platt Regional Library on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Tampa. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

Tampa City Council member Guido Maniscalco held a commanding lead in the race for the citywide District 2 seat, but appeared headed for a runoff election.

Maniscalco, who is leaving his District 6 seat representing largely West Tampa because of term limits, and Robin Lockett appear to be squaring off in the April 25 runoff, if the results do not change.

Maniscalco was the leading vote-getter Tuesday with 47.8% of the vote, with 67 of 123 precincts reporting. Lockett, 58, an organizer with the progressive social advocacy group, Florida Rising, was runner-up with 24%. Mike Suarez, a former two-term council member, was third with just less than 21% and Michael Derewenko, a marketing manager for an irrigation manufacturer received 6.57%

Derewenko said last week he would pledge his support to Maniscalco if he didn’t make it to the runoff. he also said he hoped his candidacy would help him gain momentum for a run in 2027.

Maniscalco, 38, and Suarez, 58, a commercial insurance agent, had been on the ballot together before. In 2011, Suarez was the top vote-getter for the District 1 seat while Maniscalco finished fifth in what was his first run for office.

Mike Suarez, 58, a candidate for Tampa City Council in District 2, waves to a passerby while campaigning Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Tampa. [ CHRIS URSO | Times ]

Suarez gathered with supporters at Ricks on the River to hear the results.

In an earlier interview, he noted the sparse turnout and said he didn’t know if a run-off election was imminent.

“I really don’t know. I have no idea. The turnout is so low. It can go in a lot of different directions,” he said.

Maniscalco and family and friends gathered upstairs at Casa Santo Stefano in Ybor City, the same place he he held his campaign kick-off.

He spent his day greeting voters at polling locations in South and West Tampa.

“It’ll be a full tank of gas and just moving around,” he said in an earlier interview.

Maniscalco said he had anticipated a runoff election because of four candidates being in the race.

“We’re anticipating going to April 25th.”