Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

Here are the Tampa City Council District 2 early results

By C.T. Bowen,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJ3rP_0lB5ldAt00
Tampa City council member and candidate for District 2, Guido Maniscalco, campaigns outside of Jan K. Platt Regional Library on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Tampa. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

Tampa City Council member Guido Maniscalco held a commanding lead in the race for the citywide District 2 seat, but appeared headed for a runoff election.

Maniscalco, who is leaving his District 6 seat representing largely West Tampa because of term limits, and Robin Lockett appear to be squaring off in the April 25 runoff, if the results do not change.

Maniscalco was the leading vote-getter Tuesday with 47.8% of the vote, with 67 of 123 precincts reporting. Lockett, 58, an organizer with the progressive social advocacy group, Florida Rising, was runner-up with 24%. Mike Suarez, a former two-term council member, was third with just less than 21% and Michael Derewenko, a marketing manager for an irrigation manufacturer received 6.57%

Derewenko said last week he would pledge his support to Maniscalco if he didn’t make it to the runoff. he also said he hoped his candidacy would help him gain momentum for a run in 2027.

Maniscalco, 38, and Suarez, 58, a commercial insurance agent, had been on the ballot together before. In 2011, Suarez was the top vote-getter for the District 1 seat while Maniscalco finished fifth in what was his first run for office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N20UH_0lB5ldAt00
Mike Suarez, 58, a candidate for Tampa City Council in District 2, waves to a passerby while campaigning Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Tampa. [ CHRIS URSO | Times ]

Suarez gathered with supporters at Ricks on the River to hear the results.

In an earlier interview, he noted the sparse turnout and said he didn’t know if a run-off election was imminent.

“I really don’t know. I have no idea. The turnout is so low. It can go in a lot of different directions,” he said.

Maniscalco and family and friends gathered upstairs at Casa Santo Stefano in Ybor City, the same place he he held his campaign kick-off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBzD9_0lB5ldAt00

He spent his day greeting voters at polling locations in South and West Tampa.

“It’ll be a full tank of gas and just moving around,” he said in an earlier interview.

Maniscalco said he had anticipated a runoff election because of four candidates being in the race.

“We’re anticipating going to April 25th.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
So very Tampa: Where the City Council candidates awaited their election results
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Mayor Jane Castor’s relationship with Tampa’s Black communities? The jury’s still out.
Tampa, FL1 day ago
St. Petersburg’s education, youth liaison fired
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Orlando Gudes falls to challenger Gwendolyn Henderson in tight District 5 Tampa City Council battle
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Plan to close St. Pete’s Albert Whitted Airport won’t fly | Letters
Saint Petersburg, FL15 hours ago
Voters approve three of four Tampa City Charter amendments
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Here are four takeaways from Tampa’s election
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor won, but voters also picked Tom Brady, Mickey Mouse
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Things are getting nasty in St. Pete Beach, and we’re not talking red tide
Saint Pete Beach, FL1 day ago
Regional transportation planning agency for Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco?
Tampa, FL2 days ago
St. Petersburg to look at Albert Whitted Airport as workforce housing site
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
St. Petersburg lawyer led the fight for wildlife and wild places
Saint Petersburg, FL12 hours ago
Mayor Castor 'confident' Tampa will take ownership of historic Black cemetery it sent to auction, lost to developer
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Let’s just make the SunRunner rapid transit bus free, period | Column
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch tweets against open carry after Grand Prix
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
More than 70 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Tampa Bay area
Tampa, FL2 days ago
St. Petersburg receives $3.5 million for dredging project
Saint Petersburg, FL4 days ago
‘First commercial rezoning of significance’ puts Wimauma’s Neighborhood Village Plan to the test
Wimauma, FL2 days ago
In St. Petersburg, Herban Flow is full of nonalcoholic beverages
Saint Petersburg, FL7 hours ago
What does low turnout say about politics in Florida? | Letters
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Nestle shrinks Tampa office footprint, plans move to Midtown Tampa
Tampa, FL1 day ago
What’s it like to be an urban designer in Tampa, a city growing up fast?
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Hillsborough signals last call for the former Beer Can Island
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Sunshine Skyway Bridge Closing Sunday
Tampa, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy