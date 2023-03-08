Open in App
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

9AM: Cleveland officials hold press conference to address increase in car thefts

4 days ago
Officials for the City of Cleveland including Mayor Justin Bibb, Law Director Mark Griffin, Police Chief Harold Pretel and Ward 13 Councilmember Kris Harsh will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to address the increase in car thefts and outline the action the city plans to take to combat the surge.

The press conference comes after members of the Cleveland City Council called for Mayor Bibb to file lawsuits against Kia and Hyundai as vehicles made by the auto companies have been the center of car thefts since the end of 2022.

RELATED: Council urges Bibb administration to sue Kia, Hyundai as car thefts keep surging

