My kids are behind with their vaccines. How do they catch up?

If you have multiple children, the GP or practice nurse will tell you how many appointments you will need to ensure your children are up-to-date with their vaccines.
Here are some tips to help things run smoothly:
bring an extra adult (if possible) to sit outside the clinic with children not being immunised. This reduces the risk of distractions in the clinic
try to ring ahead to let the GP surgery know they need catch-up vaccines. This allows the team time to work out a catch-up schedule
if you have records of vaccines given overseas speak to the surgery about dropping records in before the appointment. Again, this will allow the nurse to work out the catch-up schedule before you arrive
in some situations, you may be able to have slightly longer gaps between vaccines to reduce the number of visits needed. This will depend on the situation. The GP or practice nurse will be able to determine if this is possible based on what vaccines are needed.
How about flu or COVID shots?
Beyond the vaccines on the National Immunisation Program, some children are also recommended a flu and COVID shot, depending on their age.
COVID vaccination is currently recommended for children aged 6 months up to 5 years only if children have special medical or other needs , including a very weak immune system, disability, or complex or multiple health conditions.
Most children aged 5-17 years are recommended to have two doses of a COVID vaccine.
If your child has not received a COVID vaccine and you want some help deciding, there’s online help depending on the age of your child.
Holly Seale is an investigator on research studies funded by NHMRC and has previously received funding for investigator driven research from NHMRC and NSW Ministry of Health, as well as from Sanofi Pasteur, Moderna and Seqirus.
Abela Mahimbo has previously received funding from GSK for investigator driven research.
Jane E Frawley does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
