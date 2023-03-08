Open in App
Omaha, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha Streetcar Authority hosts open house for public input

By KMTV Staff,

4 days ago
The Omaha Streetcar Authority hosted an open house on Tuesday night to share information and get input about the streetcar project.

Folks visited to find out about construction impacts and how the plans have progressed.

Design information was also shared, including potential stop locations.

The project manager with HDR, the engineering firm in charge of the project, says it is about 15% to 30% designed.

Now, they're working to define the route and car specifications.

“This is our opportunity to get feedback from the broader public to know if we're on the right path as far as the stop locations, the considerations for where the guideway's going. This is really a key time in the project to take that feedback in," said Nick Stadem, a project manager with HDR.

Stadden said that level ground, the distance between stops as well as where people are coming from and going to are all factors that have played into choosing the stops for the street car.

