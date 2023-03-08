Open in App
Dallas, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Jones is now making Dak Prescott money; what a time to be alive

By Todd Brock,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3406Ac_0lB5j6XX00

The Cowboys can expect to keep seeing Daniel Jones twice a season for a while.

The Giants and their starting quarterback came to terms on a contract extension on Tuesday, with reports nailing down the details at four years and $160 million.

If those numbers sound familiar to Cowboys fans, that’s because it’s the same deal Dak Prescott signed with Dallas almost exactly two years to the day earlier.

Plenty of observers railed against the Cowboys front office at the time for overspending, but just 24 months later, Prescott’s contract already looks like a bargain. In terms of average annual value, he’s just inside the top 10 richest at the position.

And now Jones joins him.

Such is the nature of pro sports contracts, and in a few years, Jones’s deal will also likely look like small potatoes. But right now, it’s awfully hard to look at Prescott and Jones and think they deserve to have identical price tags.

So which organization made the wiser investment with their $160 million?

Here’s how the NFL careers of both Jones and Prescott stacked up at the time of their signings (regular season only). Keep in mind Jones has played four seasons; Prescott had five seasons under his belt when he signed his extension in March 2021.

Player W-L-T Starts Comp Att Pct Yds TD INT Rtg Rush Atts Rush Yds Rush TDs

Daniel Jones, 2019-22 21-31-1 53 1,113 1,740 64.0 11,603 60 34 86.5 292 1,708 12

Dak Prescott, 2016-20 42-27 69 1,514 2,293 66.0 17,634 106 40 97.3 259 1,314 24

Oh, and Jones has gone 1-5 against Prescott’s Cowboys so far in his career.

If you were going to pay $160 million for only one of those players, which one would you pick?

