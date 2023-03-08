Thanking him for his service: Wounded vet Burrell tours his new home built by Allen foundation

GRANDY — When Chris Burrell hopped out of his pickup jump in a driveway at the end of a quiet street near the The Carolina Club golf course in Grandy Tuesday afternoon the retired U.S. Army staff sergeant who was severely injured in combat almost 15 years ago stopped to soak in the moment.

Burrell was home.

Surrounded by around 100 well-wishers, Burrell beamed when he looked at his new home that was provided through a foundation founded by former NFL player Jared Allen called Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.

Burrell lost part of his left leg after being severely wounded in Iraq in 2007 and he greeted Allen and others with hugs. After a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony, Burrell and his girlfriend received a guided tour of the three-bedroom home by Allen and several others. One stop was a visit to the home’s man-cave designed especially for Burrell.

They were followed by dozens of the 50 local contractors and vendors who supplied the free manpower and the free materials to construct the home over the past year. A large contingent of Burrell’s family and friends also toured the home.

“I want to say how blessed I am,” Burrell said. “To the (Allen) foundation, thank you so much. Thank you to the county, to the partners, to Home Depot and to everyone on this (recognition) banner. From the bottom of my heart on behalf of myself and my family thank you all for this amazing opportunity. God bless you all.”

Burrell, a Goldsboro native, was a U.S. Army military policeman in Iraq in December 2007 when the vehicle he was riding in was destroyed by an explosion. Both of Burrell’s legs were severely injured and he also suffered a traumatic brain injury. His left leg was later amputated above the knee.

An emotional Burrell especially thanked family and friends who provided support during his long recovery in Washington, D.C.

“There are people out here that were there for myself and my family from the day I got hurt,” Burrell said. “There are people that drove all the way to Walter Reed Hospital on a regular basis just to spend a few hours with me and my family.”

Allen, who played 12 seasons in the NFL for four different teams, said a trip to U.S. military bases in the Middle East sponsored by the USO and the NFL in 2009 was a life-changing experience for him.

Shortly after returning from the trip, Allen, who retired from the NFL in 2016, started his foundation. The foundation, with the help of local contractors and vendors, builds injury-specific, accessible and mortgage-free homes all across the country for critically injured U.S. military veterans who served in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Burrell’s new home was the 22nd built by Allen’s foundation and five more are currently under construction. Allen said that Burrell chose Currituck County for the location of his home after being notified by the foundation that a free home would be built for him.

“Chris wrote a blank check to our country when he signed up to join the Army and protect our freedoms,” said Allen foundation Lead Project Manager Alex Karalexis. “We are beyond grateful for Chris’ service and sacrifice.”

Allen said the support offered by local contractors and vendors made construction of the new home possible.

“Every single one of you are serving our country greatly by taking care of those who served us,” Allen said. “You guys stepped up. This is our obligation, our duty as American citizens to say 'thank you.”'

Commissioner Mike Payment welcomed Burrell to Currituck saying the county is “proud that you served our country.’’

“Our local vendors came out and they helped make this happen,” Payment said. “We appreciate everything that Jared (Allen) has done for veterans.”