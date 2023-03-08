Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
ABC Action News WFTS

Historic cigar factory re-homes thousands of bats in abandoned building

By Wendi Lane,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00n9l8_0lB5hpfD00

J.C. Newman Cigar Company in Ybor City is renovating a 110-year-old abandoned building on their property, but before they do it, they need to move its inhabitants.

Owners said thousands of bats have been living in the building.

Now Fly By Night bat company is working to fill in the holes and funnel out the bats.

"Decades ago, it would’ve just been easy to seal them up and exterminate them because who cares about a bunch of bats? But, the reality is that bats are an important part of the ecosystem here in Tampa," said Drew Newman with J.C. Newman Cigar Company . "They eat mosquitoes and bugs and are really good for the environment, and so before we touch this historic building and bring it back to life, we want to care for our bat colony."

Bat houses have been put up across the street from the building where the bats have begun to relocate.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
Plant City, FL1 day ago
String of dolphin deaths at Clearwater aquarium prompts ‘expert’ examination
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
New England-Born Bakery Moves to Tampa
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
St. Pete’s new rooftop bar debuts, Cask Social unexpectedly closes, and more Tampa Bay food news
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Employees of Tampa brunch restaurant blindsided by sudden closure
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Child displays puzzling symptoms after family dinner from the grill
Tampa, FL1 day ago
The Cure will close summer tour in Tampa
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Plant City's RVR Rescue sees influx of starving, surrendered horses
Plant City, FL1 day ago
St. Pete mayor expresses ‘full faith’ Rays will remain in city
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Hillsborough River turns green ahead of St. Patrick's Day
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Chiselers Market is back and bigger than ever at the University of Tampa
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Manatee Pride kicks off its 8th annual festival along the Bradenton Riverwalk
Bradenton, FL2 hours ago
Tampa Woman Makes $300 An Hour Doing This Odd Job
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Wawa opens new St. Petersburg store, celebrates 250 stores in Florida
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Tampa working to buy historic Black cemetery it sent to auction, lost to developer
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Tampa woman urges city to buy back historic Black cemetery lost in auction
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Red tide forces captain to charter new path to keep business alive
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Celebration of life held for 3 Daughters Brewing head brewer killed in Skyway Bridge crash
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Woman who resisted gym creep, awarded for her ‘strength and courage’ by police
Tampa, FL8 hours ago
IKEA delay forces woman to clean dishes in bathtub
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Tampa orthodontist disappears, leaving patients confused and angry
Tampa, FL3 days ago
World's tallest massage therapist calls Tarpon Springs home
Tarpon Springs, FL2 days ago
Florida’s First Dog Waterpark With Full Liquor Bar Opens This Month
Saint Petersburg, FL4 days ago
New store in Tampa gives local vendors permanent selling space
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Wolf? Man Takes Picture Of Wolf South Of Clearwater
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Where Is The Concert WiLDsplash?
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces ‘sudden passing’ of Rex the dolphin
Clearwater, FL4 days ago
Civil Attorney weighs in on American Car Center closure, confusion
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Ybor City's historic Centro Asturiano needs help from community
Tampa, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy