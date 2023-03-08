Miami broke a heat record for the second day in a row. Now, here comes the cold front

If you have been outside during the last two days, you may have felt the sizzling sun burning your skin a little more than usual. Was it the weather or the result of an active imagination?

Well, we’ve got some news for you: Miami on Tuesday broke a heat record — for the second day in a row.

With Tuesday’s reading of 91 degrees at Miami International Airport, the mark beat a record of 89 degrees set on March 7, 2003 — the same year “Finding Nemo,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” and “The Matrix Reloaded” were released, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

And Monday’s record-breaking temperatures at the airport were even more impressive.

A reading of 91 degrees beat the record of 88 degrees set on March 6, 1965 — the same year the U.S. Postal Service launched the ZIP Code System. That record had only been matched once, on March 6, 2003.

“We have another record high!” CBS Miami meteorologist Cindy Preszler said Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. “Miami hit 91 at 2 p.m. today to break the old record of 89.”

But will it cool down a bit? And if so, how long will it last? Here’s what we know.

‘Nothing like we had today’

Temperatures are expected to drop Wednesday in Miami-Dade County thanks to a cold front, weather service forecaster Jennifer Simmons told the Miami Herald on Tuesday.

“It’s nothing like we had today,” she said.

It will be sunny in the morning, then a few clouds with a chance of showers in the afternoon and a high in the 80s — a modest but welcomed relief when compared to the last two days. Temperatures are forecast to fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s in the afternoon, accompanied by a 40% to 50% chance of rain.

Then in Broward County, a 30% chance of rain is forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, expect similar weather conditions in both Miami-Dade and Broward as it will be mostly sunny with highs around the upper 70s, followed by lows in the 60s at night.

WHAT ABOUT THE WEEKEND FORECAST?

But hold your horses: This relief from the scorching heat is not expected to last long, according to the weather service.

Friday’s high temperatures are forecast between the upper 70s and lower 80s across Miami-Dade and Broward. As for the weekend, residents and visitors will likely experience highs in the lower to mid-80s, with a 40% to 50% chance of rain on Saturday thanks, in part, to another front.

“Savor the cool-down, it won’t last very long!” Preszler said.

Rough marine conditions

On Wednesday, the weather service warned of expected “dangerous” rip currents along Atlantic coast beaches that would begin in the evening through Thursday night.

Marine conditions will also be rough, with winds topping 20 mph and waves ranging from 4 to 7 feet, especially in the evening.

These hazards could linger into the late week thanks to elevated east and northeasterly winds. The rough seas and rip currents could factor over the weekend, too, as the brief cold front moves through South Florida.

Still plan to swim at the beach this week?

▪ Swim near a lifeguard, the weather service suggests.

▪ If you get caught in a rip current, try and relax and float until you’re steered clear of the water’s pull. Don’t swim against the current.

▪ If you can, swim in a direction following the shoreline.

▪ If these measures don’t work, face the shore and call or wave for help, experts say.