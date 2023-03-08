Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
See more from this location?
KRIS 6 News

CCPD searching for person of interest in Valentine's Day fire at local business

By Sophia Englehart,

4 days ago

The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public for help to identify a person of interest from a fire on Valentine's Day.

According to the CCPD blotter, at about 3:29 a.m. on Feb. 14, a CCPD officer responded to a call when he noticed smoke and embers coming from a nearby business at the 5200 block of Weber Street.

Officials said following an investigation, officers determined the fire started in the back patio of the business and that it was allegedly set intentionally.

The CCPD is looking to identify the potential person of interest in a still image taken from a video.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2840 .

Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online here.

For the latest local news updates click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Corpus Christi, TX newsLocal Corpus Christi, TX
2 men injured in market shooting on Corpus Christi's westside
Corpus Christi, TX21 hours ago
CCPD Needs Help Identifying Person of Interest in Arson Case
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
CCPD: Man charged with murder after shooting on Agnes Street
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CCPD find body in La Palmera parking lot
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
CCPD: Woman arrested after accident left one person dead
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Traffic delays are expected as 2023 Spring Break see thousands on area shores
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Popular Padre Island bar and grill unexpectedly closed as spring break begins
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Residents in Riviera call for action regarding traffic concerns along Hwy 77, 285
Riviera, TX2 days ago
Multi-agency task force seeks solution for wrong-way drivers
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Fire crews respond to early morning house fire on Camargo Drive
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Aransas Pass/Ingleside Target of Paintball Vandals
Aransas Pass, TX3 days ago
Names of two people killed in helicopter crash Monday released
Bay City, TX3 days ago
Texas Resident Involved in Illegal Gambling Receives Prison Sentence
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Former Lady Luck co-owner sent to prison for conspiring to steal Army property
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Four finalists announced for Corpus Christi fire chief job
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Fentanyl deaths raising concerns for teachers as student go on spring break
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Aransas Pass celebrates reconstruction of cross on top of Memorial Tower
Aransas Pass, TX1 day ago
TxDOT plans task force for wrong-way drivers
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Weekend festivals bring road closures to downtown Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi, TX22 hours ago
TxDOT implements changes to curb wrong-way drivers on Harbor Bridge
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Road closures paused, alternate routes to follow for 2023 spring break
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Local lice treatment business seeing increase in cases
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Corpus Christi International Airport performs an emergency drill
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
City pool hours announced for spring break 2023
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
CCISD third graders receive free swimming class at Corpus Christi Natatorium
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
All female non-profit's positive impact in Coastal Bend
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
TxDOT plan to address wrong-way drivers over the Harbor Bridge
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Freeway closure to affect southbound lanes from Up River Rd to Nueces Bay Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy