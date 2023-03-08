Open in App
Oak Creek, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

Oak Creek seniors live high school play-by-play dream

By Lance Allan,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhEMD_0lB5hFKP00

For some kids, their dream job is to broadcast or report on sports in some capacity. Two Oak Creek High School seniors are making their play-by-play dreams come true.

"Turnover there, oh! Out of bounds. He tipped that one out of bounds. Good hustle by Terrance Shelton!" Elijah Vangsoulatda says.

Matt Peck had a vision.

"Bounce pass. In the lane. Krause, the layup is good!" Vangsoulatda says.

"Like I said, before," Peck says on the broadcast. "You got a wide open lane down the middle, take it in. Don't worry about the three-point shot. You can make that later if you get a wide-open three-pointer. Just take the points whenever you can get them."

"Because I was on a TikTok, and I think it was May, and I found out about this app called GameMic," Peck says. "It's an app where anyone at any time can broadcast a game."

"To the left wing, top of the key. Alex Mierow for three. Bang! Alex Mierow knocks down a triple!" Vangsoulatda says.

Vangsoulatda, a dream.

"The goal is to get to college sports at first," Vangsoulatda says. "But then maybe one day we'll even get to the NBA hopefully or something. Something crazy like that."

"Or me, MLB, where I can become Brian Anderson next," Peck says.

"I would assume they would take the last shot here," Vangsoulatda says.

Now, these two Oak Creek High School teens broadcast big local prep games.

"For football, he's play-by-play. I'm color commentator," Vangsoulatda says. "For basketball, I'm play-by-play, he's color. And then for baseball, he'll be back to play-by-play again. Schwaby, left corner, three."

Now they could do what I'm doing.

"If I got a job like you did? I wouldn't mind it either though," Peck says.

But they're doing fine on their own.

"We had 2,300 viewers last time we came here," Vangsoulatda says. "So they want more people listening to the game if they can't make it. That's the purpose of the app as well. The app we use is GameMic out in California. Like he said, anyone can call the game anywhere at any time."

And hopefully some day it pays off.

"I wanna make this clear because I put that out there many times," Peck says. "So, we do not profit anything off this live stream. We do not do anything of that. There is a plan for it in the future, I will admit. We do not plan to charge anyone for viewers in the future because we believe in having a free stream, for everyone."

"Muskego is going to get the last shot here," Vangsoulatda says.

And I say, I remember them when.

"I hope so too," Peck says.

"That's the goal," Vangsoulatda says.

Two young men with a dream. I think we'll be hearing from Matt and Elijah in the years to come.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
No. 6 Marquette holds off No. 11 UConn in Big East semifinal
Milwaukee, WI23 hours ago
Women's History Month: Milwaukee Reagan forming the future of female football
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Kolek rallies No. 6 Marquette past pesky St. John's in OT
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Kenosha teacher's movie now playing in theaters around the country
Kenosha, WI20 hours ago
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: St. Patrick's, William Shatner and Admirals
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Reunion Restaurant offers two floors of food, games, music, and sports
West Allis, WI2 days ago
Fish Fry Fryday: The Legendary Mibb’s & Viv’s
Lannon, WI1 day ago
Steph Connects: Piano Arts delivers the art of classical music
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Milwaukee native leads United Community Center into the future
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Steph Connects: The Little Village Play Cafe offers space for kids and adults
Wauwatosa, WI2 days ago
Def Leppard tribute concert coming to Waukesha in June
Waukesha, WI2 days ago
Milwaukee residents make the most out of heavy snowfall
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Get paid to lose weight at Harbor Park Health and Fitness
Kenosha, WI1 day ago
Friday Fish Fry blog week 2: Reviewing Southeast Wisconsin's best fish fry
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
See how much snow fell across Wisconsin Thursday and Friday
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Diversity at the vet's office: How one Milwaukee vet is defying statistics
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
The next Heiden? Wisconsin's Stolz a speedskating star at 18
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Free 10-week culinary arts and job readiness programs in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Menomonee Falls officials investigating $500 retail video game theft
Menomonee Falls, WI1 day ago
Wisconsin's sugaring season starts hot as sap turns into maple syrup
Kenosha, WI3 days ago
Snow to return this weekend: 5 inches possible
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
These Are Some Of The Best Flea Markets In Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
12 News This Morning off-air due to storm
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Bruce Springsteen proves it all night at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Brookfield father turns toy Jeep into snowplow for 5-year-old son
Brookfield, WI23 hours ago
All lanes reopen on I-43 south at Silver Spring following crash
Milwaukee, WI11 hours ago
12-year-old Ronnel Smith of West Allis killed over glasses, complaint says
West Allis, WI1 day ago
'Huge branch came down': Residents in St. Francis go without power Friday
Saint Francis, WI1 day ago
MPS school board member renews push to study school week changes
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Knowing which car seat your child needs until age 8 could save their life
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy