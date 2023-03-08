Oak Creek seniors live high school play-by-play dream

For some kids, their dream job is to broadcast or report on sports in some capacity. Two Oak Creek High School seniors are making their play-by-play dreams come true.

"Turnover there, oh! Out of bounds. He tipped that one out of bounds. Good hustle by Terrance Shelton!" Elijah Vangsoulatda says.

Matt Peck had a vision.

"Bounce pass. In the lane. Krause, the layup is good!" Vangsoulatda says.

"Like I said, before," Peck says on the broadcast. "You got a wide open lane down the middle, take it in. Don't worry about the three-point shot. You can make that later if you get a wide-open three-pointer. Just take the points whenever you can get them."

"Because I was on a TikTok, and I think it was May, and I found out about this app called GameMic," Peck says. "It's an app where anyone at any time can broadcast a game."

"To the left wing, top of the key. Alex Mierow for three. Bang! Alex Mierow knocks down a triple!" Vangsoulatda says.

Vangsoulatda, a dream.

"The goal is to get to college sports at first," Vangsoulatda says. "But then maybe one day we'll even get to the NBA hopefully or something. Something crazy like that."

"Or me, MLB, where I can become Brian Anderson next," Peck says.

"I would assume they would take the last shot here," Vangsoulatda says.

Now, these two Oak Creek High School teens broadcast big local prep games.

"For football, he's play-by-play. I'm color commentator," Vangsoulatda says. "For basketball, I'm play-by-play, he's color. And then for baseball, he'll be back to play-by-play again. Schwaby, left corner, three."

Now they could do what I'm doing.

"If I got a job like you did? I wouldn't mind it either though," Peck says.

But they're doing fine on their own.

"We had 2,300 viewers last time we came here," Vangsoulatda says. "So they want more people listening to the game if they can't make it. That's the purpose of the app as well. The app we use is GameMic out in California. Like he said, anyone can call the game anywhere at any time."

And hopefully some day it pays off.

"I wanna make this clear because I put that out there many times," Peck says. "So, we do not profit anything off this live stream. We do not do anything of that. There is a plan for it in the future, I will admit. We do not plan to charge anyone for viewers in the future because we believe in having a free stream, for everyone."

"Muskego is going to get the last shot here," Vangsoulatda says.

And I say, I remember them when.

"I hope so too," Peck says.

"That's the goal," Vangsoulatda says.

Two young men with a dream. I think we'll be hearing from Matt and Elijah in the years to come.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip